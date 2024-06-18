GRANTS: HAVC Announces Support for Domestic Production and Minority Coproduction

Three projects out of 26 applications received 2,683,000 EUR support in the category of feature films and debut features; 305,000 EUR was approved for seven animated films, and four long documentaries received a total of 191,000 EUR production support.
Ten minority coproductions out of 54 applications received 494,000 EUR. Traditionally, almost 75% of the applications are from areas which share linguistic similarity with Croatia: Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
