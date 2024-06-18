GRANTS: HAVC Announces Support for Domestic Production and Minority Coproduction

ZAGREB : The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) allotted 3,673,000 EUR for the production of feature films, documentaries, animation and minority coproductions.

Three projects out of 26 applications received 2,683,000 EUR support in the category of feature films and debut features; 305,000 EUR was approved for seven animated films, and four long documentaries received a total of 191,000 EUR production support.

Ten minority coproductions out of 54 applications received 494,000 EUR. Traditionally, almost 75% of the applications are from areas which share linguistic similarity with Croatia: Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

