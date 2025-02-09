Fiume o morte! Wins 2025 IFF Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM: The Croatian/Italian/Slovenian hybrid documentary Fiume o morte! directed by Igor Bezinović received the Tiger Award and the FIPRESCI Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (30 January – 9 February 2025).

The film reconstructs the events in which the Italian poet Gabrielle D'Annunzio, accompanied by about a thousand rebellious Italian soldiers, captured the city of Rijeka / Fiume in September 1919 and declared it his own micro-nation.

Fiume o morte! was produced by Vanja Jambrović and Tibor Keser through Restart (Croatia) in coproduction with Erica Barbiani through Videomante (Italy) and Marina Gumzi through Nosorogi (Slovenia).

It was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, and the Croatian Film Directors Guild.

The film had been picked up by the Swiss-French sales agent Lightdox ahead of its premiere in Rotterdam.

