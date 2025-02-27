OBITUARY: Croatian Screenwriter and Director Sara Hribar

ZAGREB: Croatian screenwriter and director Sara Hribar has passed away at the age of 39. She is the co-director of Lada Kamenski, a film for which she received the Breza Award for Best Newcomer and Best Screenplay at the 2018 Pula Film Festival .

Sara Hribar studied film and television directing at the Academy of Dramatic Art in Zagreb.

Her medium-length film Let Me Sleep / Pusti me da spavam (2007) won the Golden Pram for the Best Croatian Film in the Checkers section at the Zagreb Film Festival. Her short film Libertango (2009) has also toured the world, as have That Little Hand of Yours / Ta tvoja ruka mala (2010) and Od danas do sutra (2012, Croatia/Slovenia/UK).

She has also written and directed a segment of the omnibus film Zagreb Stories Vol. 2 / Zagrebačke priče vol. 2 (2012, produced by Propeler film).

Her debut feature Lada Kamenski, which she co-directed together with Marko Šantić, won the Golden Arena for Best Screenplay (Sara Hribar), the Golden Arena for Best Actress (Doris Šarić-Kukuljica), the Breza Award for Best Debutant (Sara Hribar) and the FEDEORA Award for Best Feature Film at the Pula Film Festival in 2018. The film was produced by Sekvenca in coproduction with Peglanje snova and Antitalent.

Sara Hribar has also collaborated as a screenwriter and director with HRT, on shows and series for children. In her memory HRT 2 broadcast Lada Kamenski on 27 February 2025.