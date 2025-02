ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has distributed 2.935 m EUR for the production of three feature films directed by Branko Schmidt, Kristijan Milić and Jasna Nanut, and 380,000 EUR for the production of six long documentaries.

The documentaries receiving support are directed by Marina Petković Liker, Goran Dević and Silvestar Kolbas, among others.

HAVC also distributed production grants of 228,800 EUR to seven experimental films, 121,000 EUR for five short documentaries, 352,000 EUR for eight animated films, and 463,500 EUR for seven short fiction films.

