HAVC Launches Cinema, Game, Film Educational Programme

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) is launching a new educational programme for children and young audiences on 10 March 2025. Cinema, Game, Film (Kino, igra, film) includes educational screenings of Croatian video games and films in independent cinemas across Croatia.

The programme aims to promote Croatian video games co-financed by HAVC. It will start in Novska with the presentation of the video game Moopies by the Croatian creative team Mateja and Stefan Vedrina, followed by the screening of the animated film The Cricket and Antoinette directed by Luka Rukavina and produced by Diedra in coproduction with Zagrebfilm.

The programme will continue in Rijeka, Karlovac and Split, and it will also participate in the Mediterranean Film Festival Split (12 – 21 June 2025), in collaboration with Kino Mediteran, according to a press release.