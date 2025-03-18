18-03-2025

Animafest Zagreb 2025 Announces Short Film Competition Lineup

    Uroš by Mato Uljarević Uroš by Mato Uljarević source: FCCG

    ZAGREB: Animafest Zagreb has announced the lineup for its Short Film Competition, one of the strongest competitions in the world of short animation. The festival will be held 2 – 7 June 2025.

    This year, the Short Film Competition includes titles from Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and also Montenegro, which is launching in March 2025 a film festival dedicated to European animated film and illustrationdedicated to European animated film and illustration.

    Animafest Zagreb is also organising competitions for feature films, student films, films for children and youth, and Croatian films.

    The rich programme will also include the Animafest Scanner XII 2025 international symposium (3 – 4 June 2025), where international film and media researchers will present their latest findings in the field of animation studies.

    Grand Competition – Short Film 2025:

    A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)
    Directed by Saki Muramoto

    A Pain in the Butt (Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Elena Walf

    As If the Earth Had Swallowed Them Up (France)
    Directed by Natalia León  

    Boundaries (South Korea)
    Directed by Seun Yee

    Croak Show (India)
    Directed by Suresh Eriyat

    Deluge (USA)
    Directed by Meejin Hong

    Dog Alone (Portugal, France)
    Directed by Marta Reis Andrade

    Dolores (Mexico)
    Directed by Cecilia Andalón Delgadillo

    Don’t Look at Me (Argentina)
    Directed by Sergio Falleti, Marcelo Iglesias  

    Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)
    Directed by Sasha Svirsky  

    Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)
    Directed by Maida Srabović  

    Father’s Letters (France, Russia)
    Directed by Alexey Evstigneev

    Fish- Thinking (Denmark)
    Directed by Tobias Rud

    Free the Chickens (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Matúš Vizár

    Freeride in C (Latvia)
    Directed by Edmunds Jansons  

    Gardening (UK)
    Directed by Sarah Beeby

    How (Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Meštrović  

    Hurikán (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Saska

    I Am a German Shepherd (Brazil)
    Directed by Angelo Defanti

    Il burattino e la balena (France)  
    Directed by Roberto Catani

    Impossible Journey (Brazil, USA)
    Directed by Yuca

    Joko (Poland)
    Directed by Izabela Plucinska  

    Like Friend, Like Deer (Iran)
    Directed by Malek Eghbali  

    Mealitancy (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Zinia Scorier, Marie Royer

    Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Vuk Jevremović  

    No Room (Croatia)
    Directed by Jelena Oroz  

    Ode to Perfume (Russia)
    Directed by Maxim Litvinov  

    On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

    Out for Ice Cream (Canada)
    Directed by Rachel Samson  

    Quota (The Netherlands)
    Directed by Job, Joris & Marieke

    Retirement Plan (Ireland)
    Directed by John Kelly  

    Scars We Love (France)
    Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

    Shadows (France, Jordan)
    Directed by Rand Beiruty

    Sisowath Quay (France)
    Directed by Stéphanie Lansaque, François Leroy

    SKRFF (Austria)
    Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher  

    Skroll (The Netherlands)
    Directed by Marten Visser  

    Still Moving (Canada)
    Directed by Rui Ting ji

    Supper (South Korea)
    Directed by Erick Oh  

    The Shadow (Croatia)
    Directed by Petra Balekić  

    The Way You Look Tonight (Germany)
    Directed by Christoph Horch

    Urosh (Montenegro)
    Directed by Mato Uljarević

    Voiceless (Switzerland)
    Directed by Samuel Patthey  

    Vsemir (Slovenia)
    Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović

    Where Blue Meets Red (Hungary)
    Directed by Tamás Patrovits  

    Yummy (Estonia)
    Directed by Martinus Klemet

