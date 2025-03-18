Animafest Zagreb 2025 Announces Short Film Competition Lineup

This year, the Short Film Competition includes titles from Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and also Montenegro, which is launching in March 2025 a film festival dedicated to European animated film and illustrationdedicated to European animated film and illustration.
Animafest Zagreb is also organising competitions for feature films, student films, films for children and youth, and Croatian films.
The rich programme will also include the Animafest Scanner XII 2025 international symposium (3 – 4 June 2025), where international film and media researchers will present their latest findings in the field of animation studies.
Grand Competition – Short Film 2025:
A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)
Directed by Saki Muramoto
A Pain in the Butt (Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Elena Walf
As If the Earth Had Swallowed Them Up (France)
Directed by Natalia León
Boundaries (South Korea)
Directed by Seun Yee
Croak Show (India)
Directed by Suresh Eriyat
Deluge (USA)
Directed by Meejin Hong
Dog Alone (Portugal, France)
Directed by Marta Reis Andrade
Dolores (Mexico)
Directed by Cecilia Andalón Delgadillo
Don’t Look at Me (Argentina)
Directed by Sergio Falleti, Marcelo Iglesias
Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)
Directed by Sasha Svirsky
Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Maida Srabović
Father’s Letters (France, Russia)
Directed by Alexey Evstigneev
Fish- Thinking (Denmark)
Directed by Tobias Rud
Free the Chickens (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Matúš Vizár
Freeride in C (Latvia)
Directed by Edmunds Jansons
Gardening (UK)
Directed by Sarah Beeby
How (Croatia)
Directed by Marko Meštrović
Hurikán (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Saska
I Am a German Shepherd (Brazil)
Directed by Angelo Defanti
Il burattino e la balena (France)
Directed by Roberto Catani
Impossible Journey (Brazil, USA)
Directed by Yuca
Joko (Poland)
Directed by Izabela Plucinska
Like Friend, Like Deer (Iran)
Directed by Malek Eghbali
Mealitancy (France, Belgium)
Directed by Zinia Scorier, Marie Royer
Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Jevremović
No Room (Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Oroz
Ode to Perfume (Russia)
Directed by Maxim Litvinov
On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)
Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
Out for Ice Cream (Canada)
Directed by Rachel Samson
Quota (The Netherlands)
Directed by Job, Joris & Marieke
Retirement Plan (Ireland)
Directed by John Kelly
Scars We Love (France)
Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau
Shadows (France, Jordan)
Directed by Rand Beiruty
Sisowath Quay (France)
Directed by Stéphanie Lansaque, François Leroy
SKRFF (Austria)
Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher
Skroll (The Netherlands)
Directed by Marten Visser
Still Moving (Canada)
Directed by Rui Ting ji
Supper (South Korea)
Directed by Erick Oh
The Shadow (Croatia)
Directed by Petra Balekić
The Way You Look Tonight (Germany)
Directed by Christoph Horch
Urosh (Montenegro)
Directed by Mato Uljarević
Voiceless (Switzerland)
Directed by Samuel Patthey
Vsemir (Slovenia)
Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović
Where Blue Meets Red (Hungary)
Directed by Tamás Patrovits
Yummy (Estonia)
Directed by Martinus Klemet