Animafest Zagreb 2025 Announces Short Film Competition Lineup

ZAGREB: Animafest Zagreb has announced the lineup for its Short Film Competition, one of the strongest competitions in the world of short animation. The festival will be held 2 – 7 June 2025.

This year, the Short Film Competition includes titles from Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Estonia, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and also Montenegro, which is launching in March 2025 a film festival dedicated to European animated film and illustrationdedicated to European animated film and illustration.

Animafest Zagreb is also organising competitions for feature films, student films, films for children and youth, and Croatian films.

The rich programme will also include the Animafest Scanner XII 2025 international symposium (3 – 4 June 2025), where international film and media researchers will present their latest findings in the field of animation studies.

Grand Competition – Short Film 2025:

A Night at the Rest Area (Japan)

Directed by Saki Muramoto

A Pain in the Butt (Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Elena Walf

As If the Earth Had Swallowed Them Up (France)

Directed by Natalia León

Boundaries (South Korea)

Directed by Seun Yee

Croak Show (India)

Directed by Suresh Eriyat

Deluge (USA)

Directed by Meejin Hong

Dog Alone (Portugal, France)

Directed by Marta Reis Andrade

Dolores (Mexico)

Directed by Cecilia Andalón Delgadillo

Don’t Look at Me (Argentina)

Directed by Sergio Falleti, Marcelo Iglesias

Dull Spots of Greenish Colours (Germany)

Directed by Sasha Svirsky

Fačuk (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Maida Srabović

Father’s Letters (France, Russia)

Directed by Alexey Evstigneev

Fish- Thinking (Denmark)

Directed by Tobias Rud

Free the Chickens (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Matúš Vizár

Freeride in C (Latvia)

Directed by Edmunds Jansons

Gardening (UK)

Directed by Sarah Beeby

How (Croatia)

Directed by Marko Meštrović

Hurikán (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Saska

I Am a German Shepherd (Brazil)

Directed by Angelo Defanti

Il burattino e la balena (France)

Directed by Roberto Catani

Impossible Journey (Brazil, USA)

Directed by Yuca

Joko (Poland)

Directed by Izabela Plucinska

Like Friend, Like Deer (Iran)

Directed by Malek Eghbali

Mealitancy (France, Belgium)

Directed by Zinia Scorier, Marie Royer

Moral Support (Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Jevremović

No Room (Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Oroz

Ode to Perfume (Russia)

Directed by Maxim Litvinov

On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia, Lithuania)

Directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Out for Ice Cream (Canada)

Directed by Rachel Samson

Quota (The Netherlands)

Directed by Job, Joris & Marieke

Retirement Plan (Ireland)

Directed by John Kelly

Scars We Love (France)

Directed by Raphaël Jouzeau

Shadows (France, Jordan)

Directed by Rand Beiruty

Sisowath Quay (France)

Directed by Stéphanie Lansaque, François Leroy

SKRFF (Austria)

Directed by Corrie Francis Parks, Daniel Nuderscher

Skroll (The Netherlands)

Directed by Marten Visser

Still Moving (Canada)

Directed by Rui Ting ji

Supper (South Korea)

Directed by Erick Oh

The Shadow (Croatia)

Directed by Petra Balekić

The Way You Look Tonight (Germany)

Directed by Christoph Horch

Urosh (Montenegro)

Directed by Mato Uljarević

Voiceless (Switzerland)

Directed by Samuel Patthey

Vsemir (Slovenia)

Directed by Lea Vučko, Damir Grbanović

Where Blue Meets Red (Hungary)

Directed by Tamás Patrovits

Yummy (Estonia)

Directed by Martinus Klemet