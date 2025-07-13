PRODUCTION: Croatian Director Vinko Brešan Develops Mišo Kovač Biopic

ZAGREB: Acclaimed director Vinko Brešan is in development with Mišo (working title), a biopic about one of Croatia’s most beloved music icons, Mišo Kovač.

Vanja Sremac of SoMi Productions is producing and the script is being written by author Milana Vlaović Kovaček and Bosnian filmmaker Pjer Žalica. Kovaček has spent the past two years researching Kovač’s life story, according to the local press.

The project is developed in collaboration with Mišo Kovač, his wife Lidija, his family, and long-time business associate Tomislav Madžar.

Currently 83, Mišo Kovač is the most bestselling artist from Croatia and former Yugoslavia.

Vinko Brešan is a native of the Croatian town of Šibenik like Mišo Kovač.

Croatian distributors are already interested in the project.

Production Information:

Producer:

SoMi Productions (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Vinko Brešan

Scriptwriters: Milana Vlaović Kovaček, Pjer Žalica