The Love That Remains Wins Cinehill 2025

ZAGREB: Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains received the Propeller Award at the 27th edition of Cinehill Festival , which wrapped up in Fužine, Croatia, on 27 July 2025.

Iranian director Jafar Panahi and French directress Catherine Breillat were special guests this year, receiving Maverick Awards, while the Montenegrin mountaineer and documentary film director Stipe Božić received the festival’s Honorary 50 Years Award in absentia due to illness.

Stipe Božić’s new film, Alpine Warriors / Alpski ratnici, had its world premiere during the festival.

The Motovun Film Festival changed its name into Cinehill in 2023.

The 27th Cinehill Festival was held 22 – 27 July 2025.

WINNERS:

Propeler Award for Best Film:

The Love That Remains / Ástin sem eftir er (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, France)

Directed by Hlynur Palmason

FIPRESCI Prize:

Growing Down / Minden Rendben (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Dániel Sós

Produced by Cinesuper

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary in the Incubator Programme

CineCorto Award for Best International Short Film:

Renato's Car / La macchina di Renato (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Orseniga

CroCorto Award:

That's How I Love You / Tako te volim (Croatia, Portugal)

Directed by Mário Macedo

Maverick Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema:

Jafar Panahi (Iran)

Catherine Breillat (France)

Honorary 50 Years Award:

Stipe Božić (Montenegro)