The Love That Remains Wins Cinehill 2025

Iranian director Jafar Panahi and French directress Catherine Breillat were special guests this year, receiving Maverick Awards, while the Montenegrin mountaineer and documentary film director Stipe Božić received the festival’s Honorary 50 Years Award in absentia due to illness.
Stipe Božić’s new film, Alpine Warriors / Alpski ratnici, had its world premiere during the festival.
The Motovun Film Festival changed its name into Cinehill in 2023.
The 27th Cinehill Festival was held 22 – 27 July 2025.
WINNERS:
Propeler Award for Best Film:
The Love That Remains / Ástin sem eftir er (Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, France)
Directed by Hlynur Palmason
FIPRESCI Prize:
Growing Down / Minden Rendben (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Dániel Sós
Produced by Cinesuper
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary in the Incubator Programme
CineCorto Award for Best International Short Film:
Renato's Car / La macchina di Renato (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Orseniga
CroCorto Award:
That's How I Love You / Tako te volim (Croatia, Portugal)
Directed by Mário Macedo
Maverick Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema:
Jafar Panahi (Iran)
Catherine Breillat (France)
Honorary 50 Years Award:
Stipe Božić (Montenegro)