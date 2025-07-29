First Indonesian Film Shot under Filming in Croatia Programme, Big Hit at Home

ZAGREB: Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan by Yandy Laurens had over 1.5 m admissions in Indonesia in its first ten days in cinemas. The film starring Indonesian and Croatian actors was shot in Croatia in 2024, within the Filming in Croatia programme.

Implemented by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre in cooperation with the Croatian Ministry of Culture and Media, the Filming in Croatia programme offers a 25% cash rebate and additional 5% for productions filming in regions with below average development.

Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan was produced by the Indonesian production company Cerita Film and serviced in Croatia by Balduči Film. The Croatian team was led by a production team consisting of Spomenka Saraga, Zdenka Gold and Bobby B. Grubić.

As the admissions were 1.5 m after ten days in cinemas (theatrical release, 10 July 2025), the producers are estimating 3 m admissions in local cinemas, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Based on a 2017 web series of the same name, the story set in Croatia follows a man who meets a mysterious woman claiming to be his wife from the future.

The main characters are played by Indonesian actors Dion Wiyoko and Sheila Dara Aisha, joined by Croatian actors Goran Bogdan, Borko Perić, Livio Badurina, Vanda Winter, Lara Nekić, Tea Harčević, Sandra Lončarić, Slavica Knežević and Igor Galo. Almost 90 extras from Istria also appear in the film.

The crew spent over 30 days in Croatia, of which 17 were shooting days on locations in the Istrian town of Grožnjan, on Cape Kamenjak, and in Zagreb.