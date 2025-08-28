Split Film Festival Returns with 30th Anniversary Edition

SPLIT: After a year’s hiatus following the sudden death of its founder, filmmaker Branko Karabatić, the Split Film Festival ( STFF ) returns from 12 to 16 September 2025 under new leadership, dedicated to upholding its tradition of uncompromising artistic and auteur film and video.

The festival will present 57 films and videos from 29 countries, and it will open with the Japanese film Numakage Public Pool by Shingo Ota, selected for the Feature Film Competition.

The short film competition presents 18 titles, mostly experimental works. A notable number of their directors were born after 2000.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the festival, all the screenings will be free of charge.

Alen Munitić is the festival’s artistic director, while Goran Akrap is executive director.

The Split Film Festival is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) and the City of Split, with additional support from HULU Split, MKC Split, the Museum of Fine Arts, the Farm House, the KVART Association for Contemporary Art, and Academia Club Ghetto.

Feature Film Competition:

Numakage Public Pool (Japan)

Directed by Shingo Ota

My Friend Miles (Belgium)

Directed by Pieter Solta

Exit Medeea (UK, Portugal)

Directed by Tony Paraskeva

Alma Blu (Germany)

Directed by Alice Palchetti

Beautiful and Neat Room (Austria, USA)

Directed by Maria Petschnig

Punku (Peru, Spain)

Directed by J.D. Fernández Molero

Memory Hotel (France, Germany)

Directed by Heinrich Sabl

