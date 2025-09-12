FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Croatia Selects Fiume o morte! as Oscar Bid

ZAGREB: The Croatian Society of Film Workers has selected the documentary Fiume o morte! by Igor Bezinović as Croatia’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Croatia, Italy and Slovenia.

Fiume o morte!has become the most watched domestic documentary in national cinema distribution since Croatia’s statehood, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

With over 35,000 admissions to date, it is also the most watched film in the history of the cinema Art-kino Croatia in Rijeka.

Fiume o morte! had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, where it won the main Tiger award and the FIPRESCI prize. Since then, it has travelled to 35 international film festivals, winning best documentary in Innsbruck, Podgorica, and Erevan. It also received six Golden Arenas at the Pula Film Festival 2025 and, recently, the award for best film in the Newcomers competition at MakeDox.

ICA Cinema has recently acquired distribution rights for the UK and Ireland.

The film has also been selected as Croatia’s contender for the Goya Awards, in the Best European Film category.

Fiume o morte! was produced by Croatia’s Restart and coproduced by Italy’s Videomante, and Slovenia’s Nosorogi. It was backed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, and the Croatian Film Directors Guild.