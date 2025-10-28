28-10-2025

Zagreb Film Festival 2025 Approaches

    ZAGREB: Films by Georgi M. Unkovski, Hana Jušić, Nikola Ležaić, and Stefan Đorđević are among the nine films to run in the Feature Film Competition of the 23rd Zagreb Film Festival (ZFF, 10 – 16 November 2025).

    The Feature Film Competition presents directors’ first and second films, competing for the Golden Pram Award. Twelve films compete for the Golden Pram in the International Short Film competition, while in the National Short Film Competition, the Checkers programme, the Golden Pram will be awarded to one of eight films.

    Other Competitive programmes are Together Again, and the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region programme. Sidebar programmes include The Great 5, KinoKino, First Time at the Cinema, and Festivals in Spotlight, among others.

    The 14th ZFF’s Industry will bring together film professionals from the region and across Europe for a wide range of masterclasses (Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Ivana Mladenović, Una Gunjak) and workshops from those aimed at children (My First Digital Picture Book) and film enthusiasts over 54 (Film Analysis and Criticism Workshop 54+) to the workshop Audition as Networking, among others.The industry events will also include two programmes dedicated to sustainability.

    The Zagreb Film Festival is held with the support of the City Office for Culture and Civil Society, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Kultura Nova Foundation, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

    FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

    A Poet / Un poeta (Colombia, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 
    Produced by Cinema Futura
    Coproduced by Sektor FilmAlter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

    God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by NightswimmicroFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRTRe-Act

    How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić
    Produced by Qče 
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudioForgrade Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    My Father’s Shadow (UK, Nigeria)
    Directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

    Pillion (UK)
    Directed by Harry Lighton

    Solomamma ( (Norway, Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Janicke Askevold
    Produced by Bacon Pictures Oslo, Bacon Pictures Copenhagen, Mistrus MediaDansu, It’s AliveFilms
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, med støtte fra, Norsk Filminstitutt, Norsk Filminstitutt and YLE, in partnership with Post Control Helsinki, Norsk Filminstitutt

    Sorry, Baby (USA, Spain, France)
    Directed by Eva Victor

    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

