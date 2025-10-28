Zagreb Film Festival 2025 Approaches

ZAGREB: Films by Georgi M. Unkovski, Hana Jušić, Nikola Ležaić, and Stefan Đorđević are among the nine films to run in the Feature Film Competition of the 23rd Zagreb Film Festival ( ZFF , 10 – 16 November 2025).

The Feature Film Competition presents directors’ first and second films, competing for the Golden Pram Award. Twelve films compete for the Golden Pram in the International Short Film competition, while in the National Short Film Competition, the Checkers programme, the Golden Pram will be awarded to one of eight films.

Other Competitive programmes are Together Again, and the Network of Festivals in the Adriatic Region programme. Sidebar programmes include The Great 5, KinoKino, First Time at the Cinema, and Festivals in Spotlight, among others.

The 14th ZFF’s Industry will bring together film professionals from the region and across Europe for a wide range of masterclasses (Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Ivana Mladenović, Una Gunjak) and workshops from those aimed at children (My First Digital Picture Book) and film enthusiasts over 54 (Film Analysis and Criticism Workshop 54+) to the workshop Audition as Networking, among others.The industry events will also include two programmes dedicated to sustainability.

The Zagreb Film Festival is held with the support of the City Office for Culture and Civil Society, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Kultura Nova Foundation, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

FEATURE FILM COMPETITION:

A Poet / Un poeta (Colombia, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

My Father’s Shadow (UK, Nigeria)

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

Pillion (UK)

Directed by Harry Lighton

Solomamma ( (Norway, Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Janicke Askevold

Produced by Bacon Pictures Oslo, Bacon Pictures Copenhagen, Mistrus Media, Dansu, It’s AliveFilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, med støtte fra, Norsk Filminstitutt, Norsk Filminstitutt and YLE, in partnership with Post Control Helsinki, Norsk Filminstitutt

Sorry, Baby (USA, Spain, France)

Directed by Eva Victor

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film