PRODUCTION: Arsen Anton Ostojić in Full Swing with Animated Project The Crystal Planet Starring Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Redgrave and Michael York

ZAGREB: Croatian director Arsen Anton Ostojić is currently in final production and postproduction with what he calls “one of the most demanding and expensive film projects in the region”. His 3.5 m EUR 3D long animated film The Crystal Planet / Kristalni planet, a coproduction between the Czech Republic, Croatia and Slovakia, is backed by the respective national film bodies.

Rea (11) accidentally discovers a cute cub of an unknown animal, which lives in the underground caves of the newly settled Crystal Planet. Together with her new neighbour, an 11-year old boy Andy, she tries to save the cub from the greedy factory owner who wants to turn it into a robotic animal.

“The Crystal Planet speaks not only about how to overcome grief after a major loss, but also about important ecological and environmental issues, showing how pollution can cause damage and disrupt lives of both animals and humans. It is also a fun adventure for the entire family and for children age 7-11. We are also proud that we managed to get three acting legends on board to breathe lives into our characters: Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Redgrave and Michael York, and we are now negotiating with a fourth Hollywood legend to join this project as a songwriter, director and producer of the project“, Arsen Anton Ostojić told FNE.

The cast includes Isabel Volava, Bastian Fuentes, Joshua Morrison, Jessica Boone, Peter Hosking, Gregory Gudgeon, Bree Welch, and Amélie Bellefeuille.

Arsen Anton Ostojić is producing alongside Czech producer Petr Horák, whom he met under a lucky star. “It took me many years to finally lift the project off the ground, but the decisive moment came when, by coincidence, I met my producing partner Petr Horák from Alkay Animation Prague on an island in Croatia“, Ostojić also said. Slovak coproducer Peter Badač joined them, while Solveig Langeland is the executive producer.

Filmosaurus Rex Ltd. (Croatia) and Alkay Animation Prague s.r.o. (Czech Republic) are producing in coproduction with BFilm s.r.o. (Slovakia) with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Radio Television, the Czech Television, Next Generation EU/Creative Vouchers MKČR, in partnership with Sola Media, GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany).

The main designer is Stjepan Mihaljević, Jakub Pístecký is animation supervisor, and Radek Růžička and Vanda Palisová are lead animators.

“The Crystal Planet has been in production since the second half of 2020 until now, and being a 3D long animated film, it is currently in both final production and postproduction. The main animation studio is Alkay Animation Prague in Prague. We expect to technically complete the film by the end of April 2026”, Arsen Anton Ostojić added.

The distribution in the Czech Republic is tentatively set for 13 August 2026 by Falcon, while the distribution in Croatia is set for 20 August 2026, by Blitz Film & Video”.

Production Information:

Producers:

Filmosaurus Rex (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Alkay Animation Prague s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

BFilm s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Arsen Anton Ostojić

Based on a screenplay by: Dušan Vukotić

Scriptwriters: Aleksandar Žiljak, Arsen Anton Ostojić, Brett Shumway

DoP: Tomaš Sysel

Editor: Lucie Haladová

Main designer: Stjepan Mihaljević

Animation supervisor: Jakub Pístecký

Lead animators: Radek Růžička, Vanda Palisová

Composer: Mate Matišić

Sound designers: Jan Čeněk, Richard Müller

Casting director: Jeremy Zimmermann

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Vanessa Redgrave, Michael York, Isabel Volava, Bastian Fuentes, Joshua Morrison, Jessica Boone, Peter Hosking, Gregory Gudgeon, Bree Welch, Amélie Bellefeuille