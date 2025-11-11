New Croatian Video Games Presented in Zagreb

ZAGREB: Thirteen new Croatian video games were presented by Zagreb GameDev and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) at a special event held on 7 November 2025.

The video games were backed by HAVC in 2023, as the Croatian Audiovisual Centre started providing financial support for the development and production of domestic video games in 2021.

“Games Croatia, a project of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, is intended to promote and further develop the Croatian video game industry on a national, European and global level. (…) Since the 1990s, Croatia's video game industry has transformed from an industry with only a few developers into a thriving creative powerhouse. Today, the country is home to over 200 officially registered game development studios, ranging from agile start-ups and VR/AR innovators to globally recognised developers with impressive international portfolios”, reads the Games Croatia brochure, issued in 2025, that you can read HERE.