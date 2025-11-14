BOX OFFICE: Great Opening for Children's Hit Sequel The Second Diary of Pauline P. in Croatia

ZAGREB: Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian joint The Second Diary of Pauline P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P. by Neven Hitrec had one of the most successful openings of a children's film in Croatian cinemas ever with 23,965 admissions and 141,697 EUR gross in its first weekend.

The film is topping the 6-9 November 2025 weekend charts, according to boxoffice.hr.

"Given the fantastic response of the audience, The Second Diary of Pauline P. can already be called the biggest children's cinema phenomenon of the year," say the film’s representatives quoted by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Inspired again by the popular books by Sanja Polak, the sequel to The Diary of Pauline P. (2023) follows Pauline, now entering the fifth grade, as she faces new challenges from the first school bully and her grandmother illness to big dreams.

The cast includes Katja Matković, Judita Franković Brdar, Igor Kovač, Ksenija Marinković, Vinko Kraljević, Jakov Švarc, and Ramona Ivanda, among others.

The film was produced by Croatia’s Jaka produkcija in coproduction with Slovenia’s Invida, Serbia’s Living pictures, and Croatia’s Baboon production, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, and Film Center Serbia.

Jučer d.o.o. released the film in Croatia.

The Diary of Pauline P. / Dnevnik Pauline P., directed by Neven Hitrec and produced by Jaka produkcija, had 13,485 admissions in its first weekend of cinema distribution (23 – 26 March 2023). The Croatian Ministry of Science and Education then issued a recommendation for the film to be included in the elementary school extracurricular.