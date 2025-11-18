Winners of 2025 Zagreb Film Festival

Wind, Talk to Me by Stefan Đorđević

ZAGREB: Serbian/Slovenian/Croatian Wind, Talk to Me by Stefan Đorđević received the Golden Pram for Best Feature Film in the main competition of the 23rd Zagreb Film Festival ( ZFF ).

Rahlo by Joze Schmucha won the Golden Pram for Best Croatian Film in the Checkers programme.

The 14th ZFF’s Industry brought together film professionals from the region and across Europe for a wide range of masterclasses and workshops from those aimed at children (My First Digital Picture Book) and film enthusiasts over 54 (Film Analysis and Criticism Workshop 54+) to the workshop Audition as Networking, among others. The industry events will also include two programmes dedicated to sustainability.

The Zagreb Film Festival was held 10 – 16 November 2025 with the support of the City Office for Culture and Civil Society, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA, Kultura Nova Foundation, and the Zagreb Tourist Board.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Golden Pram for Best Feature Film:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

Checkers Programme:

Golden Pram for Best Croatian Short Film:

Rahlo (Croatia)

Directed by Joze Schmucha

International Short Film Competition:

Golden Pram for Best International Short Film:

Family Sunday / Domingo familiar (Mexico)

Directed by Gerard Del Raz

Nominee for Best European Short Film – Prix Vimeo of the 2027 European Film Awards:

God Is Shy / Dieu est timide (France)

Directed by Jocelyn Charles

Together Again Competition:

Golden Bicycle for Best Film:

Sentimental Value (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Special Mention:

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France, USA)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

PLUS Competition:

PLUS Award for Best Film by Young Jury:

Wild Foxes / La Danse de renards (Belgium, France)

Directed by Valéry Carnoy

Special Mention:

My Father’s Shadow (UK, Nigeria, Ireland)

Directed by Akinola Davies Jr.

KinoKino:

KinoKino Award for Best Film by Children’s Jury:

Savages / Sauvages (Switzerland, France, Belgium)

Directed by Claude Barras