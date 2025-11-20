Indonesian Film Shot in Croatia Represents Indonesia at Oscars

ZAGREB: Indonesian blockbuster Sore: Wife from the Future / SORE: Istri dari Masa Depan, directed by Yandy Laurens and filmed in Croatia, is the official Indonesian candidate for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

The romantic fantasy had over 3 m admissions in Indonesia. It was shot throughout 17 days in Croatia in 2024 under the Filming in Croatia programme, which the Croatian Audiovisual Centre is implementing in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Media.

The film stars Indonesian actors Dion Wiyoko and Sheila Dara Aisha, Croatian actors Goran Bogdan, Borko Perić, Livio Badurina, Vanda Winter, Lara Nekić, Tea Harčević, Sandra Lončarić, Slavica Knežević and Igor Galo, and 87 extras from Istria.

The service production for the Indonesian production company Cerita Film was carried out by Balduči Film.

“This is a great promotion of Croatia as a film, but also as a tourist destination, because the director himself told us that the audience fell in love with Croatia, where most of the film was shot,” said producer Spomenka Saraga of Balduči Film, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.