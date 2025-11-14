PRODUCTION: Croatian Director Laura Pascu Completes Between Us

ZAGREB: Croatian director Laura Pascu's feature film Between Us / Među nama has been completed and is awaiting its premiere. The film was backed by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ).

Between Us offers a contemporary portrait of a relationship between two young people who, despite a profound connection, refuse to compromise in ways that would mean sacrificing their own desires and identities.

Vini Jurčić and Adrian Bagarić play the main characters.

“Between Us is a deeply intimate and honest portrayal of a young couple’s relationship as it navigates the everyday pressures, dreams, and unspoken wounds that gradually shape their lives together. As a Croatian producer, it is especially meaningful to support a project that refuses easy answers, instead offering a mosaic of moments, sometimes beautiful, sometimes bruising, that reflect the complexities of love and partnership. This is a film that foregrounds emotional authenticity over melodrama, echoing experiences that will resonate well beyond the region. I believe Between Us offers both a universal and distinctly local perspective, inviting viewers to recognise themselves in its imperfections and hope”, Croatian producer Adrijana Prugovečki told FNE.

The film is produced by Blank Film Incubator (Croatia) with the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and in partnership with Kinoklub Zagreb and Kinoklub Split. The producers are Adrijana Prugovečki, Igor Jelinović and Laura Pascu.

Investors and donors include Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, the Embassy of the Republic of Austria, the Croatian Medical Chamber – Association of Physicians, Geokon – Zagreb d.d., Palačinke Ideja d.o.o (Juraj Žlof), Atlantic Grupa d.d., and Duke of Uke Ltd. (Matthew Reynolds).

“The film was made thanks to the support of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, with the help of two crowdfunding campaigns, a significant contribution of our own funds, and with the generous support of many colleagues who contributed their time and expertise to the production”, Adrijana Prugovečki added.

The filming took place in Zagreb from January 2020 to June 2023.

Between Us is being sent to festivals, and the premiere date and location are not yet known.

Production Information:

Producer:

Blank Film Incubator (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Laura Pascu

Screenwriters: Matej Sudarić, Laura Pascu, Vini Jurčić

DoP: Filip Kos

Editor: Zorana Rajić

Composers: Norina Largiadèr, Natalia Wohler

Sound designers: Luka Gamulin, Nina Ugrinović

Final mixer: Tihomir Vrbanec

Cast: Vini Jurčić, Adrian Bagarić, Goran Mihaljević, Sanja Marin, Ognjen Milovanović, Luna Pilić, Vili Gobac, Mihovil Burek, Hrvoje Dizdar, Linda Kliman, Jan Kovačić, Lovro Rimac