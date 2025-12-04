Children's Hit Sequel The Second Diary of Pauline P.Continues Its Successful Theatrical Run

ZAGREB: Croatian/Slovenian/Serbian joint The Second Diary of Pauline P. by Neven Hitrec has gathered 63,756 admissions and 349,613 EUR gross after four weeks in Croatian cinemas.

"The film started very well in Croatian cinemas. We had great numbers at the start with almost 50,000 admissions in the first two weeks. The film had great reactions from the Estonian audience at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) 2025, where it premiered in the children's competition programme. The Second Diary of Pauline P. is showing that high quality children and European family films are very popular at the box office, and also with the festival audience", producer Jure Bušić told FNE.

The Second Diary of Pauline P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P. had one of the most successful openings for a children's film in Croatian cinemas ever with 49,300 admissions and 281,266 EUR gross in its two weeks.

The film is a sequel of the very successful The Diary of Pauline P. (2023), which was number one Croatian film in cinemas in 2023, and it was also selected for many international film festivals. It is based on very popular children books of Sanja Polak.

The film stars Katja Matković, Judita Franković Brdar, Igor Kovač, Ksenija Marinković, Vinko Kraljević, Jakov Švarc, Ramona Ivanda, Aria Dunda, Tom Rushaidat and Ana Topolko.

Croatia’s Jaka produkcija produced the film in coproduction with Slovenia’s Invida, Serbia’s Living Pictures and Baboon Production, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, and Film Center Serbia.

The producer is Jure Bušić. The coproducers are Jure Vizjak, Maja Zupanc, Stefan Orlandić, Dimče Stojanovski and Mirko Bojović.

Jučer d.o.o. released the film in Croatia. In the coproduction countries the distribution has not yet started.

Production Information:

Producers:

Jaka produkcija (Croatia)

Coproducers:

Invida (Slovenia)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

Baboon Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Neven Hitrec

Scriptwriter: Ivan Turković-Krnjak

DoP: Dragan Marković Markoni

Editor: Slaven Zečević

Composer: Darko Hajsek

Production designer: Tajana Čanić Stanković

Costume designer: Ivana Zozoli Vargović

Sound design: Julij Zornik

Cast: Katja Matković, Judita Franković Brdar, Igor Kovač, Ksenija Marinković, Vinko Kraljević, Jakov Švarc, Ramona Ivanda, Aria Dunda, Tom Rushaidat, Ana Topolko