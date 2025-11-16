Maltese Film Island of Oblivion Continues Its Successful Theatrical Run

Inspired by Homer’s The Odyssey, the film reimagines the mythic episode set on Ogygia, traditionally associated with Gozo, where Odysseus is held by the nymph Calypso. Vella approaches the tale as a meditation on memory, identity, and the conflict between love and duty, emphasising its humanist dimensions over epic spectacle.
The film stars Italian actor Alberto Brosio as Odysseus, and Spanish actress Ariadna Cabrol as Calypso, alongside Paul Portelli and Jacqui Losco.
"With Island of Oblivion I wanted to explore the humane side of Odysseus, a man fragmented by memory, torn between comfort and the call of selfhood," said Jamie Vella.
Produced by Oliver Mallia and Jamie Vella, this medium-length film is a coproduction between Vella’s Wild Skies (Malta) and Malta’s Pellikola with the support of the Malta Film Commission’s incentive programme.
The Maltese creative team includes Matthew Envin Taylor (DoP), Charlo Dalli (production design), Luke Azzopardi (costume design), Sean Vella (music), Marcelle Genovese (hair), and Chantal Busuttil (make-up).
"It’s an honour to see Maltese cinema represented internationally. This film shows how Maltese filmmakers can reinterpret universal stories through a distinctive local voice," said producer Oliver Mallia.
Following its festival premiere, Island of Oblivion screened in Malta on 8 October 2025 at Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s.
The film's screenings will continue, but new festivals and locations are not yet known.
Production Information:
Producers:
Wild Skies (Malta)
Pellikola (Malta)
Credits:
Director: Jamie Vella
Scriptwriter: Jamie Vella
DoP: Matthew Envin Taylor
Production designer: Charlo Dalli
Costume designer: Luke Azzopardi
Hair designer: Marcelle Genovese
Make-up designer: Chantal Busuttil
Casting: Edward Said
Visual effects: Adam Lawrence
Colorist: Anthony Wood
Sound design: Andrea Pasqualetti, George Sarantinos
Cast: Alberto Brosio, Ariadna Cabrol Espinal, Paul Portelli, Jacqui Losco