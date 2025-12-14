GRANTS: Cypriot Minority Coproduction Grants in 2025

NICOSIA: The Deputy Ministry of Culture in Cyprus distributed 405,000 EUR for the production of five minority coproductions in 2025. The decisions were made on the recommendation of the Cinema Advisory Committee (SEKIN).

The list includes films by Thelyia Petrak, Nikola Mijovic, Paweł Podolski, Tony Likouresis, and Syllas Tzoumerkas. The grants were announced in two tranches.

