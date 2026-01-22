Big Opening for Croatian/Serbian Comedy The Wedding

ZAGREB: Igor Šeregi's Croatian/Serbian comedy The Wedding / Svadba had its Croatian premiere simultaneously on 13 screens at CineStar - Branimir Mingle Mall in Zagreb, a first-time ever for a Croatian film.

According to distributor Duplicato Media, quoted by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, over 70,000 tickets have been sold by the evening of the premiere, surpassing even the world's biggest blockbusters.

This Balkan anti-rom-com comedy follows a series of unexpected and hilarious twists as a Croatian businessman learns on his 50th birthday that he is about to go bankrupt, while at the same time discovering that his daughter, a student in London, is pregnant with the son of the Serbian prime minister.

The cast includes Rene Bitorajac, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Linda Begonja, Vesna Trivalić, Anđelka Stević Žugić, Roko Sikavica, Nika Grbelja, and Marko Grabež, among others.

The Wedding / Svadba is produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the MEDIA Sub-programme of the Creative Europe programme, and HRT.

The film was theatrically released in Croatia on 20 January 2026. Its upcoming premieres are in Banja Luka on 21 January, in Sarajevo on 22 January, in Belgrade on 28 January, in Novi Sad on 29 January, and in Ljubljana in early February.