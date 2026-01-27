BOX OFFICE: The Wedding Breaks Historic Records in Croatia

ZAGREB: Igor Šeregi's Croatian/Serbian comedy The Wedding / Svadba registered the best cinema opening for a Croatian film ever, with 170,496 admissions. The Wedding surpassed Avengers: Endgame (2019), which attracted 90,000 viewers in Croatia during its opening weekend.

The Wedding opened simultaneously on 20 January 2026 on 13 screens at CineStar - Branimir Mingle Mall in Zagreb, a first-time ever for a Croatian film. Over 70,000 tickets were sold before its first screening. After the premieres in Banja Luka (21 January) and Sarajevo (22 January), the film will premiere in Belgrade on 28 January, in Novi Sad on 29 January, and in Ljubljana in early February.

In addition to Croatia, the film also achieved exceptional viewership in Bosnia and Herzegovina in its first weekend (49,067 viewers), which means that it has been seen by a total of 219,563 viewers in the region so far. CineStar reported that it sold 154,016 tickets in its cinema theatres alone, which means that other theatres in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina sold 65,547 tickets, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

"We are extremely pleased and proud that The Wedding achieved over 170 thousand viewers on its opening weekend, setting an absolute record for viewership in the first weekend for a Croatian film. This extraordinary result is a confirmation that there is great interest and love for domestic film, which is extremely encouraging for the entire audiovisual industry. Just like more intimate auteur works, projects with great commercial potential provide a great boost to the diversity and creativity of Croatian cinema, which further motivates us to continue supporting quality Croatian films," said Chris Marcich, Head of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

This Balkan anti-rom-com comedy follows a series of unexpected and hilarious twists as a Croatian businessman learns on his 50th birthday that he is about to go bankrupt, while at the same time discovering that his daughter, a student in London, is pregnant with the son of the Serbian prime minister.

The cast includes Rene Bitorajac, Dragan Bjelogrlić, Linda Begonja, Vesna Trivalić, Anđelka Stević Žugić, Roko Sikavica, Nika Grbelja, and Marko Grabež, among others.

The Wedding / Svadba was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the MEDIA Sub-programme of the Creative Europe programme, and HRT. Blitz Group is distributing it.