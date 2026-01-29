GRANTS: Croatia Announces Video Games Grants for 2025

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has announced its grants for the production and development of video games for 2025.

A total of 201,207 EUR was distributed as production grants for five video games, while 222,735 EUR was distributed for the development of ten video games.

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre started to support the development and production of video games in 2021. Its project Games Croatia aims at promoting and further developing the Croatian video game industry on a national and global level.

Today, no less than over 200 game development studios are officially registered in Croatia. They range from agile start-ups and VR/AR innovators to globally recognised developers with impressive international portfolios. But the ecosystem doesn't stop at game developers. A vibrant network of organisations, institutions, and tech companies also plays a key role in shaping not only Croatia’s digital and gaming scene but the global digital and gaming landscape as well, according to Games Croatia.

