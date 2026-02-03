BOX OFFICE: Igor Šeregi’s The Wedding, the Most-Watched Film in Croatian Cinemas after Titanic

ZAGREB: The Croatian/Serbian comedy The Wedding / Svadba directed by Igor Šeregi gathered 374,213 admissions in its first 12 days of release, becoming the most-watched Croatian film in history, and the second most-watched film in Croatian cinemas, after James Cameron’s Titanic (1997).

The Wedding registered the best cinema opening for a Croatian film ever, with 170,496 admissions during its first weekend, and 238,203 admissions in its first week, followed by 136,010 admissions in its second weekend, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The film opened on 20 January 2026 on 13 screens simultaneously at CineStar - Branimir Mingle Mall in Zagreb, a first-time ever for a Croatian film. The number of screens increased from 113 in the first weekend to 142, due to the huge interest of the audience.

A Croatian/Serbian coproduction, The Wedding was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the MEDIA Sub-programme of the Creative Europe programme, and HRT. Duplicato Media (Blitz Group) is distributing it.

The previous record for a Croatian film was held by Vinko Brešan's How the War Started on My Island / Kako je počeo rat na mom otoku (1996, produced by Adria Film), which had 338,000 admissions during its distribution.

Just 121,132 admissions are left for Šeregi’s film to sink James Cameron's Titanic (1997) which had 495,345 admissions.