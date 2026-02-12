BOX OFFICE: The Wedding Sinks Titanic in Croatia

ZAGREB: Igor Šeregi’s comedy The Wedding / Svadba is the new most-watched film in the history of Croatian cinemas. With 522,106 admissions, the Croatian/Serbian comedy has surpassed the record of James Cameron's Titanic (1997), which had 495,345 admissions.

So far, the film has gathered one million admissions in the region (Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia), according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), quoting boxoffice.hr.

Only in Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina The Wedding already has 724,169 admissions.

"This film has shown that despite all our differences, nationalities and problems, love always wins”, Igor Šeregi said in a statement.

This Balkan anti-rom-com comedy follows a series of unexpected and hilarious twists as a Croatian businessman learns on his 50th birthday that he is about to go bankrupt, while at the same time discovering that his daughter, a student in London, is pregnant with the son of the Serbian prime minister.

A Croatian/Serbian coproduction, The Wedding was produced by Croatia’s Eclectica and coproduced by Serbia’s Viktorija film, with support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the MEDIA Sub-programme of the Creative Europe programme, and HRT. Duplicato Media (Blitz Group) is distributing it.