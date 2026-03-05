British Production The Travel Writer Shoots in Malta

Film Commissioner Johann Grech together with Minister Owen Bonnici and actor Corey Mylchreest during a visit to the set of The Travel Writer, meeting members of the production crew.

VALLETTA: The shoot of the British feature film The Travel Writer directed by Academy Award nominee Heidi Ewing is underway in Malta. The island is standing in for Sicily in the 80s.

The creative team has chosen several Maltese villages that offer the most Mediterranean and traditional atmosphere, including Manikata, Żebbuġ, Dingli, Rabat and Żurrieq.

Shooting began mid-February 2026, and will last for 25 days. The majority of the crew are Maltese and Gozitan.

The film is produced by Hal Sadoff, written by Mike Mills, and it stars Corey Mylchreest.

As a result of the strategies implemented by the Malta Film Commission, the production is providing another opportunity for Maltese crew members to work, grow and invest in a sustainable carrier within the film industry. In fact, this production is a clear example of how, through its strategy over the past eight years, the Film Commission has succeeded in transforming what was once a seasonal industry into one that runs year-round, according to a press release from the Malta Film Commission.

The Minister for Culture, Lands and Local Government, Owen Bonnici, who visited the set, stated the cash rebate programme has become an important pillar for the development of Malta’s film industry, as it continues to attract high-level productions that not only strengthen the country’s reputation as a competitive destination for international filmmaking, but also create new employment and investment opportunities for Maltese crews.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech explained that, beyond direct investment in the economy, projects such as The Travel Writer contribute to the upskilling of crews, the growth of the industry and greater international visibility for Malta, according to the press release.

The Travel Writer is one of eight productions currently active in Malta.