NEM Dubrovnik 2026 Announces First Speakers

DUBROVNIK: The upcoming edition of NEM Dubrovnik will feature a market 50% larger than in 2025 and ever, including over 300 companies. The first speakers have already been announced.

The region’s biggest CEE TV market will be held from 8 to 11 June 2026.

NEM Dubrovnik is an annual B2B event focusing on the growth of the TV industry in CEE countries. Every year, the participants include representatives from important FTA and pay-TV channels, tech companies, streaming services and telecom and other operators that offer TV-viewing options, as well as famous actors, producers, film directors, writers and other important audio-visual professionals.

Click HERE to see the first announced speakers.