Milk Teeth Tops Gopo Awards Nominations in Romania

BUCHAREST: Mihai Mincan’s coming-of-age drama Milk Teeth got 12 nominations at the upcoming Gopo Awards 2026, including Best Long Film, Best Director and Best Script.

It is followed by Andrei Epure’s debut feature Don’t Let Me Die with nine nods, and The Yellow Tie by Serge Ioan Celebidachi with eight nominations.

Over 700 active film professionals are expected to vote for the winners. The 20th anniversary Gopo Awards gala will take place on 4 May 2026, organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara, Babel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Long Film:

Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Produced by Quantum Media Creative

Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout

Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center

Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Produced by deFilm

Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania

Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions

Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Produced by Saga Film

Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

Best Director:

Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Andrei Epure for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Tudor Giurgiu for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Avanpost, OWH Studio

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Leading Actor:

Daniel Popa in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

Produced by mc patrat film

Andrei Aradits in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Produced by Oblique Media Film

Coproduced by Celi Films

Mircea Andreescu in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Best Leading Actress:

Daniela Nane in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Ilinca Hărnuț in Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Produced by Mandragora

Coproduced by Bad Crowd, Angel Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Cosmina Stratan in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Coca Bloos in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Best Supporting Actor:

Theodor Șoptelea in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

István Téglás in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Andrei Mateiu in Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Produced by Adenium Film

Coproduced by Next Spot

Adonis Tanța in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Best Supporting Actress:

Dana Marineci in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

Ada Lupu in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Ana Radu in Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Katia Pascariu in Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Produced by Icon Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania

Ozana Oancea in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Best Script:

Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard for Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Andrei Epure, Ana Gheorghe for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Best Cinematography:

George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

Peter Menzies Jr. ACS for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

George Chiper-Lillemark RSC for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Tudor Mircea RSC for Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Radu Voinea for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Laurențiu Răducanu for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Best Editing:

Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Dragoș Apetri for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Cătălin Cristuțiu for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)

Directed by Radu Jude

Dana Bunescu for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production

Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma and INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel

Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

Andrei Gorgan for Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

Best Sound:

Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Frédéric Dabo, Benjamin Laurent, Ange Hubert for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Ionuț Geadău, George Geadău for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Nathalie Vidal for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Dana Bunescu, Guillaume Solignat, Pascal Mazière for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Best Original Music:

Emiliano Mazzenga for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Marius Leftărache for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Matei Stratan for Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Dale Cooper Quartet & The Dictaphones for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

Ștefan Panea, Florin Gorgos for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Best Production Design:

Cristina Barbu, Bogdan Ionescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Anamaria Țecu for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Alexandra Alma Ungureanu for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Mălina Ionescu for Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)

Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

Best Costume Design:

Cristina Barbu for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Alessandro Lai for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Dana Păpăruz for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Cireșica Cuciuc for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by Saga Film, RT Features production

Coproduced by microFILM, Nabis Filmgroup, Paul Thiltges Distributions, Samsa Films, Bord Cadre Films, Soveign

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), ÖFI, ÖFI+, Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA

Ruxandra Bușneag for Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

Cătălin Ciutu, Martina Sandonà, Valter Casotto for Catane (Romania, Italy)

Directed by Ioana Mischie

Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)

Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

Margo Ștefan, Sandra Potamian for The Race / Cursa (Romania)

Directed by Anghel Damian, Millo Simulov

Produced by Vertical Content

Dana Bordea for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)

Directed by Radu Jude

Manuela Tudor, Sandra Potamian for Duel în trei (Romania)

Directed by Iura Luncasu

Best Debut Film:

Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)

Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Andrei Epure

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc



Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Best Documentary:

CALIU: Nothing Else, What Can I Do? / CALIU: Nicidecum altceva, ce să fac altceva? (Romania)

Directed by Simona Constantin

Produced by Adenium Film

Little Syria (Portugal, Romania, Germany)

Directed by Mădălina Roșca, Reem Karssli

Produced by Passport Productions, Make a Point

TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc

TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)

Directed by Andra MacMasters

Best Short Film:

Alișveriș (Romania)

Directed by Vasile Todincă

How I’ve Learned Not to Kill Myself / Cum am învățat să nu mă omor (Romania)

Directed by Norbert Boda

Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)

Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)

Directed by Igor Cobileanski

Oedipus Redux (Romania)

Directed by Cosmin Nicolae

Sunny (Romania)

Directed by Andreea Parfenov

Best Short Animated Film:

Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicu doarme (Romania)

Directed by Matei Branea

On Saint Nicholas’ Eve / În seara de Moș Nicolae (Romania)

Directed by Emy-Mirel Ivașcă

Kobza (Romania)

Directed by Laura Pop

The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)

Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

Triassic Cuddle / Un cuplu triasic (Romania)

Directed by Iulia Teodora Turicianu

Best Newcomer:

Alexandra Băbău for editing Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)

Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

Patri Preda for the cinematography of Dezrădăcinare (Romania)

Directed by Patri Preda, Alina Bracaci

Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)

Directed by Mihai Mincan

Matei Filip for directing the short films Eleni.Kalimera and Don’t Show Me the Tree, Show Me the Fruits / Nu-mi arăta pomul, arată-mi fructele (Romania)

Cezara Petredeanu in Gașca de la Drept (Romania)

Directed by Mihaela Anitei

Produced by Asertiv Film, Idea Film

Irina Alexiu for directing the short film So Refreshing (Romania)

Best European Film:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

Distributed by Bad Unicorn

Marcello mio (France, Italy)

Directed by Christophe Honoré

Distributed by Independența Film

Monsieur Aznavour (France)

Directed by Mehdi Idir

Distributed by Independența Film

Nouvelle Vague (France, USA)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Distributed by Independența Film

Sirât (France, Spain)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

Distributed by Transilvania Film