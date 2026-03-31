Milk Teeth Tops Gopo Awards Nominations in Romania

It is followed by Andrei Epure’s debut feature Don’t Let Me Die with nine nods, and The Yellow Tie by Serge Ioan Celebidachi with eight nominations.
Over 700 active film professionals are expected to vote for the winners. The 20th anniversary Gopo Awards gala will take place on 4 May 2026, organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara, Babel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Long Film:
Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Produced by Quantum Media Creative
Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout
Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center
Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Produced by deFilm
Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian Television, Avanpost, Radio Romania
Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme
Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Produced by Saga Film
Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab
Best Director:
Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Andrei Epure for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Tudor Giurgiu for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
Produced by Libra Films
Coproduced by Avanpost, OWH Studio
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Best Leading Actor:
Daniel Popa in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
Produced by mc patrat film
Andrei Aradits in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Produced by Oblique Media Film
Coproduced by Celi Films
Mircea Andreescu in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Best Leading Actress:
Daniela Nane in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Ilinca Hărnuț in Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
Produced by Mandragora
Coproduced by Bad Crowd, Angel Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Cosmina Stratan in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Coca Bloos in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Best Supporting Actor:
Theodor Șoptelea in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
István Téglás in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Andrei Mateiu in Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Produced by Adenium Film
Coproduced by Next Spot
Adonis Tanța in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Best Supporting Actress:
Dana Marineci in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
Ada Lupu in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Ana Radu in Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Katia Pascariu in Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Produced by Icon Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania
Ozana Oancea in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Best Script:
Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard for Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Andrei Epure, Ana Gheorghe for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Best Cinematography:
George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Produced by Studioset Production, Storyscapes, Mammut Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages
Peter Menzies Jr. ACS for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
George Chiper-Lillemark RSC for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Tudor Mircea RSC for Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Radu Voinea for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
Laurențiu Răducanu for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Best Editing:
Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Dragoș Apetri for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Cătălin Cristuțiu for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
Directed by Radu Jude
Dana Bunescu for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
Directed by Andrei Ujică
Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production
Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma and INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel
Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost
Andrei Gorgan for Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
Directed by Andra MacMasters
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)
Best Sound:
Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Frédéric Dabo, Benjamin Laurent, Ange Hubert for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Ionuț Geadău, George Geadău for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
Nathalie Vidal for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Dana Bunescu, Guillaume Solignat, Pascal Mazière for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
Directed by Andrei Ujică
Best Original Music:
Emiliano Mazzenga for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Marius Leftărache for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Matei Stratan for Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Dale Cooper Quartet & The Dictaphones for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
Ștefan Panea, Florin Gorgos for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
Directed by Tudor Giurgiu
Best Production Design:
Cristina Barbu, Bogdan Ionescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Anamaria Țecu for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Alexandra Alma Ungureanu for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
Mălina Ionescu for Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)
Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
Best Costume Design:
Cristina Barbu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Alessandro Lai for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Dana Păpăruz for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Cireșica Cuciuc for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)
Directed by Radu Jude
Produced by Saga Film, RT Features production
Coproduced by microFILM, Nabis Filmgroup, Paul Thiltges Distributions, Samsa Films, Bord Cadre Films, Soveign
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), ÖFI, ÖFI+, Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA
Ruxandra Bușneag for Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Best Make-up and Hair Styling:
Cătălin Ciutu, Martina Sandonà, Valter Casotto for Catane (Romania, Italy)
Directed by Ioana Mischie
Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
Margo Ștefan, Sandra Potamian for The Race / Cursa (Romania)
Directed by Anghel Damian, Millo Simulov
Produced by Vertical Content
Dana Bordea for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)
Directed by Radu Jude
Manuela Tudor, Sandra Potamian for Duel în trei (Romania)
Directed by Iura Luncasu
Best Debut Film:
Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Andrei Epure
TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
Directed by Andra MacMasters
Best Documentary:
CALIU: Nothing Else, What Can I Do? / CALIU: Nicidecum altceva, ce să fac altceva? (Romania)
Directed by Simona Constantin
Produced by Adenium Film
Little Syria (Portugal, Romania, Germany)
Directed by Mădălina Roșca, Reem Karssli
Produced by Passport Productions, Make a Point
TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc
TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
Directed by Andrei Ujică
Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
Directed by Andra MacMasters
Best Short Film:
Alișveriș (Romania)
Directed by Vasile Todincă
How I’ve Learned Not to Kill Myself / Cum am învățat să nu mă omor (Romania)
Directed by Norbert Boda
Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)
Directed by Claudiu Mitcu
The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)
Directed by Igor Cobileanski
Oedipus Redux (Romania)
Directed by Cosmin Nicolae
Sunny (Romania)
Directed by Andreea Parfenov
Best Short Animated Film:
Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicu doarme (Romania)
Directed by Matei Branea
On Saint Nicholas’ Eve / În seara de Moș Nicolae (Romania)
Directed by Emy-Mirel Ivașcă
Kobza (Romania)
Directed by Laura Pop
The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)
Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu
Triassic Cuddle / Un cuplu triasic (Romania)
Directed by Iulia Teodora Turicianu
Best Newcomer:
Alexandra Băbău for editing Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
Patri Preda for the cinematography of Dezrădăcinare (Romania)
Directed by Patri Preda, Alina Bracaci
Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
Directed by Mihai Mincan
Matei Filip for directing the short films Eleni.Kalimera and Don’t Show Me the Tree, Show Me the Fruits / Nu-mi arăta pomul, arată-mi fructele (Romania)
Cezara Petredeanu in Gașca de la Drept (Romania)
Directed by Mihaela Anitei
Produced by Asertiv Film, Idea Film
Irina Alexiu for directing the short film So Refreshing (Romania)
Best European Film:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Distributed by Bad Unicorn
Marcello mio (France, Italy)
Directed by Christophe Honoré
Distributed by Independența Film
Monsieur Aznavour (France)
Directed by Mehdi Idir
Distributed by Independența Film
Nouvelle Vague (France, USA)
Directed by Richard Linklater
Distributed by Independența Film
Sirât (France, Spain)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
Distributed by Transilvania Film