31-03-2026

Milk Teeth Tops Gopo Awards Nominations in Romania

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    Milk Teeth Tops Gopo Awards Nominations in Romania credit: Premiile Gopo

    BUCHAREST: Mihai Mincan’s coming-of-age drama Milk Teeth got 12 nominations at the upcoming Gopo Awards 2026, including Best Long Film, Best Director and Best Script.

    It is followed by Andrei Epure’s debut feature Don’t Let Me Die with nine nods, and The Yellow Tie by Serge Ioan Celebidachi with eight nominations.

    Over 700 active film professionals are expected to vote for the winners. The 20th anniversary Gopo Awards gala will take place on 4 May 2026, organised by Romanian Film Promotion, and Asociația Film și Cultură Urbană, with support from the Romanian Film Centre, Dacin Sara, Babel Communications, and the National Theatre in Bucharest.

    FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

    Best Long Film:

    Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski
    Produced by Quantum Media Creative
    Coproduced by OWH Studio in association with Visual Walkabout
    Supported by Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Moldovan National Film Center

    Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan
    Produced by deFilm
    Coproduced by Remora Films, Ström Pictures, StudioBauhaus, Screening Emotions
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Office for Film and Cultural Investments (OFIC), the Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (France), the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Hellenic Film &Audiovisual Center - Creative Greece / National Recovery & Resilience Plan - Greece 2.0 - Co-productionWindow, ARTE Kino, Media Investment Communication, Creative Europe MEDIA, ERT SA, TorinoFilmLab Production Award & Green Filming Award, Cinema City, the Romanian TelevisionAvanpost, Radio Romania

    Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude 
    Produced by Saga Film
    Coproduced by RT Features, Bord Cadre films, Sovereign Films, Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Supported by UPFAR – ARGOA, the Romanian cash rebate scheme

    Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure
    Produced by Saga Film 
    Coproduced by Handplayed, Tomsa Films, Arrogant Films, Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc 
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Corso Film, HBO Max
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Eurimages, MDR/ARTE, Film - und Medienstiftung NRW, the Netherlands Film Fund, Al Jazeera Documentary, EO Docs, Creative Europe - MEDIA
    Made in association with Chicken & Egg Pictures, American Film Showcase, UnionDocs Early Production Lab

    Best Director:

    Igor Cobileanski for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Andrei Epure for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)

    Tudor Giurgiu for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
    Produced by Libra Films
    Coproduced by Avanpost, OWH Studio
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Best Leading Actor:

    Daniel Popa in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
    Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard
    Produced by mc patrat film

    Andrei Aradits in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    Ben Schnetzer in The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi
    Produced by Oblique Media Film 
    Coproduced by Celi Films

    Mircea Andreescu in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

    Best Leading Actress:

    Daniela Nane in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    Ilinca Hărnuț in Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
    Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis
    Produced by Mandragora 
    Coproduced by Bad Crowd, Angel Films 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Eszter Tompa in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Cosmina Stratan in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Coca Bloos in The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

    Best Supporting Actor:

    Theodor Șoptelea in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    István Téglás in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Andrei Mateiu in Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu
    Produced by Adenium Film
    Coproduced by Next Spot

    Adonis Tanța in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Gabriel Spahiu in Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Best Supporting Actress:

    Dana Marineci in Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
    Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

    Ada Lupu in Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    Marina Palii in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Ana Radu in Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu

    Katia Pascariu in Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)
    Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu
    Produced by Icon Production 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Cinema City, Publicis Groupe, MMS Communications Romania 

    Ozana Oancea in Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Best Script:

    Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard for Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
    Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

    Igor Cobileanski, Alin Boeru for Comatogen (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski

    Mihai Mincan for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Radu Jude for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Andrei Epure, Ana Gheorghe for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Best Cinematography:

    George Dăscălescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie
    Produced by Studioset ProductionStoryscapes, Mammut Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Italian coproducers at MIFEC, Eurimages

    Peter Menzies Jr. ACS for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    George Chiper-Lillemark RSC for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Tudor Mircea RSC for Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu

    Radu Voinea for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
    Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

    Laurențiu Răducanu for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Best Editing:

    Mircea Olteanu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Dragoș Apetri for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Cătălin Cristuțiu for Kontinental '25 (Romania, Brazil, Switzerland, UK, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Dana Bunescu for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Ujică
    Produced by Les Films du Camélia, Modern Electric Pictures, Tangaj Production 
    Coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma and INA: Institut national de l’audiovisuel
    Supported by Eurimages, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, HfG / ZKM Filminstitut, Arte France, UPFAR-ARGOA, SACEM, Avanpost

    Andrei Gorgan for Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
    Directed by Andra MacMasters
    Produced by Manifest Film
    Coproduced by Conset, Keumyoil Film
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC)

    Best Sound:

    Constantin Fleancu, Cristinel Șirli for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Nicolas Becker, Cyril Holtz, Frédéric Dabo, Benjamin Laurent, Ange Hubert for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Alin Zăbrăuțeanu, Ionuț Geadău, George Geadău for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
    Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

    Nathalie Vidal for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Dana Bunescu, Guillaume Solignat, Pascal Mazière for TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Ujică

    Best Original Music:

    Emiliano Mazzenga for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Kathryn Kluge, Kim Allen Kluge for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Marius Leftărache for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Matei Stratan for Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu

    Dale Cooper Quartet & The Dictaphones for Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    Ștefan Panea, Florin Gorgos for The Spruce Forest / Pădurea de molizi (Romania, Moldova)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

    Best Production Design:

    Cristina Barbu, Bogdan Ionescu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Vlad Vieru for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Anamaria Țecu for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Alexandra Alma Ungureanu for Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
    Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

    Mălina Ionescu for Internal Zero / Interior zero (Romania)
    Directed by Eugen Jebeleanu

    Best Costume Design:

    Cristina Barbu for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Alessandro Lai for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Dana Păpăruz for Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Cireșica Cuciuc for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by Saga Film, RT Features production
    Coproduced by microFILM, Nabis Filmgroup, Paul Thiltges Distributions, Samsa Films, Bord Cadre Films, Soveign
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), ÖFI, ÖFI+, Film Fund Luxembourg, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Ruxandra Bușneag for Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu

    Best Make-up and Hair Styling:

    Cătălin Ciutu, Martina Sandonà, Valter Casotto for Catane (Romania, Italy)
    Directed by Ioana Mischie

    Lynda Armstrong, Margo Ștefan, Bianca Boeroiu for The Yellow Tie / Cravata galbenă (Romania, UK)
    Directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi

    Margo Ștefan, Sandra Potamian for The Race / Cursa (Romania)
    Directed by Anghel Damian, Millo Simulov
    Produced by Vertical Content

    Dana Bordea for Dracula (Romania, Austria, Luxembourg, Brazil)
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Manuela Tudor, Sandra Potamian for Duel în trei (Romania)
    Directed by Iura Luncasu

    Best Debut Film:

    Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
    Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

    Ink Wash (Romania, Greece, Denmark)
    Directed by Sarra Tsoradkidis

    Don’t Let Me Die / Nu mă lăsa să mor (Romania, Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Andrei Epure

    TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc 
     
    Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
    Directed by Andra MacMasters

    Best Documentary:

    CALIU: Nothing Else, What Can I Do? / CALIU: Nicidecum altceva, ce să fac altceva? (Romania)
    Directed by Simona Constantin
    Produced by Adenium Film 

    Little Syria (Portugal, Romania, Germany)
    Directed by Mădălina Roșca, Reem Karssli
    Produced by Passport Productions, Make a Point

    TATA (Romania, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Lina Vdovîi, Radu Ciorniciuc  

    TWST / Things We Said Today (France, Romania)
    Directed by Andrei Ujică

    Bright Future / Viitor luminos (Romania, South Korea)
    Directed by Andra MacMasters

    Best Short Film:

    Alișveriș (Romania)
    Directed by Vasile Todincă

    How I’ve Learned Not to Kill Myself / Cum am învățat să nu mă omor (Romania)
    Directed by Norbert Boda

    Love Is in the Air / Dragostea e în aer (Romania)
    Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

    The Madman / Nebunul (Romania)
    Directed by Igor Cobileanski 

    Oedipus Redux (Romania)
    Directed by Cosmin Nicolae

    Sunny (Romania)
    Directed by Andreea Parfenov

    Best Short Animated Film:

    Grandpa Is Sleeping / Bunicu doarme (Romania)
    Directed by Matei Branea

    On Saint Nicholas’ Eve / În seara de Moș Nicolae (Romania)
    Directed by Emy-Mirel Ivașcă

    Kobza (Romania)
    Directed by Laura Pop

    The Magician / Magicianul (Romania)
    Directed by Bogdan Mureșanu

    Triassic Cuddle / Un cuplu triasic (Romania)
    Directed by Iulia Teodora Turicianu

    Best Newcomer:

    Alexandra Băbău for editing Dismissed / Clasat (Romania)
    Directed by Horia Cucută, George ve Gänæaard

    Patri Preda for the cinematography of Dezrădăcinare (Romania)
    Directed by Patri Preda, Alina Bracaci

    Emma Ioana Mogoș in Milk Teeth / Dinți de lapte (Romania, France, Denmark, Greece, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Mihai Mincan

    Matei Filip for directing the short films Eleni.Kalimera and Don’t Show Me the Tree, Show Me the Fruits / Nu-mi arăta pomul, arată-mi fructele (Romania)

    Cezara Petredeanu in Gașca de la Drept (Romania)
    Directed by Mihaela Anitei
    Produced by Asertiv Film, Idea Film

    Irina Alexiu for directing the short film So Refreshing (Romania)

    Best European Film:

    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis 
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
    Distributed by Bad Unicorn

    Marcello mio (France, Italy)
    Directed by Christophe Honoré
    Distributed by Independența Film

    Monsieur Aznavour (France)
    Directed by Mehdi Idir
    Distributed by Independența Film

    Nouvelle Vague (France, USA)
    Directed by Richard Linklater
    Distributed by Independența Film

    Sirât (France, Spain)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe
    Distributed by Transilvania Film

    Published in Romania

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