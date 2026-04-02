Cyprus Film Days 2026 Announces Lineup, Dot.on.the Map Reveals Programme

LIMASSOL: The 24th edition of the Cyprus Film Days International Festival has announced the lineup for its two competition programmes: Glocal Images – International Competition, and Cypriot Competition, as well as the programme for its 7th Dot.on.the.Map. Industry Days .

The festival will be held 17 - 25 April 2026 at Rialto Theatre in Limassol and Zena Palace Cinema in Nicosia.

Sidebar sections include Viewfinder — Snapshots of Contemporary World Cinema; Cinemas of Dissent; Common Ground – Special Screenings, a programme for children and young audience, as well as special presentations and parallel events for industry professionals and audiences alike.

The coproduction, training and networking platform for film industry professionals of the Cyprus Film Days FF, Dot.on.the.Map. Industry Days, will hold its 7th edition in Limassol from 23 to 25 April 2026. During the event, producers, director and screenwriters from the Mediteranean region will pitch their feature film projects to members of the international film industry.

The pitching session will be held on 24 April, and on the same day two info sessions will be held: one about the Cyprus minority coproduction scheme, held by Marios Psaras, Cultural Officer at the Cyprus Cinema Office, Department of Contemporary Culture – Deputy Ministry of Culture, the other about coproducing with Bulgaria, held by Peter D. Todorov, Executive Director, Executive Agency, the Bulgarian National Film Center.

The programme of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days also includes panel discussions Screenwriting Training Labs: An Essential Step in the Creative Process, and Book-to-Screen: Best practices for Literary Film Adaptations, as well as the talk Why Do We Need the European Film Academy, presented by Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy, who leads the international jury of the festival, as well as the info session Creative Europe MEDIA Calls, Creative Europe Desk Cyprus.

The Cyprus Film Days Film Festival is an institutional event of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture and the Rialto Theatre.

LINEUP:

Glocal Images — International Competition:

Nino (France)

Directed by Pauline Loquès

Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

Produced by 4film

Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, and Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

Hysteria (Germany)

Directed by Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay

Forastera (Spain, Italy, Sweden)

Directed by Lucía Aleñar Iglesias

Sink (Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France)

Directed by Zain Duraie

Lust (Bulgaria, Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Ralitza Petrova

Produced by Aporia Filmworks, Screening Emotions

Coproduced by Snowglobe, Silver Films

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages – Council of Europe, the Danish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Doli Media Studio

Aisha Can’t Fly Away (Egypt, France, Germany, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Sudan)

Directed by Morad Mostafa

Life in a Beat (Greece, North Macedonia, Cyprus, Montenegro)

Directed by Amerissa Basta

Produced by Soul Productions

Coproduced by Krug Film Production, Breaking Wave Production LTD, Videa Production, Authorwave

Supported by the Greek Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Ert SA

Cypriot Competition:

Hold Onto Me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

Motherwitch (Cyprus, North Macedonia).

Directed by Minos Papas

Produced by Caretta Films

Coproduced by Focus Pocus, Cyprian Films, NewYork, and Side-Street Studios

Supported by the Deputy Ministry of Culture, Cyprus, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Savvas Liasis, The Bayha Group, and Michael Borrelli

Maricel (Cyprus, Greece)

Directed by Ilias Dimitriou

Produced by Filmblades

Coproduced by HomemadeFilms

Supported by the Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee, ERT Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, the Greek Film Center

Diversion (Cyprus)

Directed by Marinos Kartikkis

Produced by A.B. Seahorse Film Productions Ltd.

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, in partnership with Cyprus Cinema Advisory Committee

Click HERE for the full programme of Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days.