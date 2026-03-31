Macedonian Films on the Big Screen

The screenings will be held every Monday starting with April 2026.
The Film Agency also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Bureau for Educational Development for the introduction of film as an educational tool in schools.
SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency and Cineplexx have put up a programme of free screenings of domestic films under the umbrella “Macedonian Film. On the Big Screen”.
The screenings will be held every Monday starting with April 2026.
The Film Agency also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Bureau for Educational Development for the introduction of film as an educational tool in schools.