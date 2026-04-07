Applications Open for Sustainability Management Programme – International Screen Institute

VIENNA : Applications are now open for the Sustainability Management Programme which takes place at the International Screen Institute in Vienna in September. The deadline to signup is 18 May 2026.

As the audiovisual industry responds to growing environmental and social challenges, sustainability is becoming an essential part of how projects are developed, produced and shared with audiences. It is no longer a separate consideration, but a fundamental aspect of creative and professional practice.

The Sustainability Management Programme, led by Programme Directors Zsófia Szemerédy (producer and co-founder of Leverage Point Ent and Palbion Films) and Djamila Grandits (curator and film programmer), offers a comprehensive approach to integrating sustainability across the full lifecycle of audiovisual work. Taking place 21–25 September 2026 in Vienna, the five-day programme explores how environmental, social, economic and cultural dimensions intersect—from development and production to distribution and long-term organisational change.

Participants engage with practical approaches to reduce the environmental footprint of their work, explore sustainable production processes and reflect on how sustainability can be meaningfully embedded in storytelling and communication.

A strong focus is placed on social sustainability and inclusive leadership, addressing topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace culture, accessibility and mental health. In this context, sustainability is understood not only in environmental terms, but also through the ways people collaborate, create and work within the industry.

Among the experts is Katherine Dennis Gonzalez, psychotherapist and social sustainability consultant, who brings a focus on leadership, mental well-being and sustainable working environments within creative industries.

Participants are encouraged to attend with a concrete project, challenge or sustainability goal, allowing them to directly apply insights to their own professional context and develop practical, long-term strategies.

“The Sustainability Management programme exceeded my expectations. It strengthened my sense of belonging to a global community of changemakers and renewed my confidence in the mission of transforming the audiovisual industry to meet contemporary climate challenges.”

— Bartosz Bretes, Producer, Sustainability Manager, Alum

The programme also offers the opportunity to connect with filmmakers, producers and industry professionals from across Europe and beyond and become part of the International Screen Institute network.

To support broad participation, the International Screen Institute offers scholarships and financial support to help overcome financial or structural barriers, including reduced participation fees for applicants from Creative Europe MEDIA low-capacity countries. Additional funding opportunities can be explored through the Financial Support Database:

https://www.screeninstitute.eu/financial-support/

Applications are now open for the 2026 edition of the programme and close on 18 May 2026.

For more information and to apply, please visit:

https://www.screeninstitute.eu/course/sustainability-management-3/