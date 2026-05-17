Zagreb - City of Film 2026 Officially Opened

ZAGREB: The second edition of the Zagreb City of Film, organised by the Cinehill Film Festival with support from the City of Zagreb and the Zagreb Tourist Board, opened with a screening of Mate Relja’s popular Croatian children's film, Train the Snow / Vlak u snijegu (1976) at Zagreb’s main railway station.

The projection, which was also adapted for blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors, was followed on 15 May by the documentary Happy Child / Sretno dijete (2003) at the University of Zagreb Student Center.

The next screening will be on 27 May in the courtyard of the Zagreb City Museum with Norman Jewison’s 1971 Oscar-winning musical Fiddler on the Roof, which was largely shot in Croatia.

The programme will continue in August, according to Croatia Week. All screenings are free of charge.

The 2026 edition of the Cinehill Film Festival will be held 21 – 26 July in the Gorski Kotar town.