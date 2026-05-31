31-05-2026

Largest Number of Croatian Premieres at Mediterranean Film Festival 2026

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    Largest Number of Croatian Premieres at Mediterranean Film Festival 2026 credit: FMFS

    SPLIT: A record number of 112 films from 39 countries will screen at the 19th edition of the Mediterranean Film Festival (FMFS), which will run in Split 11 – 20 June 2026. The edition will also witness the largest number of Croatian premieres to date, and the first time when Maltese and Cypriot films are sharing the main competition.

    The festival also has a competition for feature films from Mediteranean countries, a short film competition (with five Croatian premieres this year), and, for the first time, a competition for student films, intended for authors from film schools from Mediterranean countries.

    The children's programme mali meDITEran, organised in collaboration with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) is another popular section of the festival, which will also present a selection of short films from partner festivals, including the Zagreb Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, and Animafest Zagreb.

    The industry segment features workshops and lectures for students and professionals, such as the casting workshop “Visibility of Croatian Talent", led by casting directors Kate Rhodes James and Francesco Vedovati of the Split Development Agency (RaST) on 16 June.

    One of the most popular events on the Adriatic, the Mediterranean Film Festival will be held at the Bačvice Open Air Cinema, at the Gripe Fortress, at the Zlatna Vrata Cinematheque, and in Đardin.

    Part of the films that are screened at the festival will be later included in Kino Mediteran, a successful project, launched in 2012, that brings cinema to smaller towns in Dalmatia with no cinema theatres at all.

    Main Competition Programme:

    Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Jelinović
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

    18 Holes to Paradise / 18 Buracos para o Paraíso (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)
    Directed by João Nuno Pinto

    Sundays / Los domingos (Spain, France)
    Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

    2m² (Belgium, Turkey)
    Directed by Volkan Uce

    Maspalomas (Spain)
    Directed by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga

    The Holy Boy / La vale dei sorrisi (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Strippoli

    Three Goodbyes / Tre ciotole (Italy, Spain)
    Directed by Isabel Coixet

    Hold Onto Me / Kráta me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)
    Directed by Myrsini Aristidou
    Produced by One Six One FilmsFilmblades
    Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A
    Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

    Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)
    Directed by İlker Çatak 

    The Arab (Algeria, France, Switzerland)
    Directed by Malek Bensmail

    Another Man / Un altre home (Spain)
    Directed by David Moragas

    Żejtune (Malta, Germany)
    Directed by Alex Camilleri
    Produced by Noruz Films, Pellikola, Solari Productions
    Coproduced by One Two Films, and Rebecca Anastasi 
    Supported by the Malta Film Commission, ZDF/Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Arte, Arts Council Malta, the Doha Film Institute, the Ministry for Gozo

    Published in Croatia

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