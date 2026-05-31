Largest Number of Croatian Premieres at Mediterranean Film Festival 2026

SPLIT: A record number of 112 films from 39 countries will screen at the 19th edition of the Mediterranean Film Festival ( FMFS ), which will run in Split 11 – 20 June 2026. The edition will also witness the largest number of Croatian premieres to date, and the first time when Maltese and Cypriot films are sharing the main competition.

The festival also has a competition for feature films from Mediteranean countries, a short film competition (with five Croatian premieres this year), and, for the first time, a competition for student films, intended for authors from film schools from Mediterranean countries.

The children's programme mali meDITEran, organised in collaboration with the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) is another popular section of the festival, which will also present a selection of short films from partner festivals, including the Zagreb Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, and Animafest Zagreb.

The industry segment features workshops and lectures for students and professionals, such as the casting workshop “Visibility of Croatian Talent", led by casting directors Kate Rhodes James and Francesco Vedovati of the Split Development Agency (RaST) on 16 June.

One of the most popular events on the Adriatic, the Mediterranean Film Festival will be held at the Bačvice Open Air Cinema, at the Gripe Fortress, at the Zlatna Vrata Cinematheque, and in Đardin.

Part of the films that are screened at the festival will be later included in Kino Mediteran, a successful project, launched in 2012, that brings cinema to smaller towns in Dalmatia with no cinema theatres at all.

Main Competition Programme:

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

18 Holes to Paradise / 18 Buracos para o Paraíso (Portugal, Italy, Argentina)

Directed by João Nuno Pinto

Sundays / Los domingos (Spain, France)

Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

2m² (Belgium, Turkey)

Directed by Volkan Uce

Maspalomas (Spain)

Directed by Aitor Arregi, Jose Mari Goenaga

The Holy Boy / La vale dei sorrisi (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Strippoli

Three Goodbyes / Tre ciotole (Italy, Spain)

Directed by Isabel Coixet

Hold Onto Me / Kráta me (Cyprus, Denmark, Greece)

Directed by Myrsini Aristidou

Produced by One Six One Films, Filmblades

Coproduced by Fredo Pictures, Graal S.A

Supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, ERT (Greek TV Channel), the Danish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Black Family Grant of NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Pleasant Bay Pictures, the Sam Spiegel International Film Lab - Emerging Filmmaker Award, Mango Productions

Yellow Letters / Gelbe Briefe (Germany, France, Turkey)

Directed by İlker Çatak

The Arab (Algeria, France, Switzerland)

Directed by Malek Bensmail

Another Man / Un altre home (Spain)

Directed by David Moragas

Żejtune (Malta, Germany)

Directed by Alex Camilleri

Produced by Noruz Films, Pellikola, Solari Productions

Coproduced by One Two Films, and Rebecca Anastasi

Supported by the Malta Film Commission, ZDF/Das kleine Fernsehspiel, Arte, Arts Council Malta, the Doha Film Institute, the Ministry for Gozo