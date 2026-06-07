John Malkovich Promotes Croatian Tourism in a New Campaign

Still from the teaser by Pete Radovich

ZAGREB: Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich is the protagonist of a promotional film by the Croatian National Tourist Board, aimed at strengthening Croatia’s global tourism profile. The promotional film will premiere before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

In a teaser that has just been released, the Croatian Minister of Tourism and Sport Tonči Glavina is introducing Malkovich to the famous Dalmatian concept of fjaka, the art of embracing a state of relaxed calm.

The creative director of the campaign produced by Bunker d.o.o. is Emmy Sports-winner Pete Radovich, who also has Croatian roots.

John Malkovich has recently received Croatian citizenship. His paternal great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from the town of Ozalj, near Karlovac.