07-06-2026

John Malkovich Promotes Croatian Tourism in a New Campaign

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    Still from the teaser by Pete Radovich Still from the teaser by Pete Radovich credit: croatia.hr

    ZAGREB: Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich is the protagonist of a promotional film by the Croatian National Tourist Board, aimed at strengthening Croatia’s global tourism profile. The promotional film will premiere before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

    In a teaser that has just been released, the Croatian Minister of Tourism and Sport Tonči Glavina is introducing Malkovich to the famous Dalmatian concept of fjaka, the art of embracing a state of relaxed calm.

    The creative director of the campaign produced by Bunker d.o.o. is Emmy Sports-winner Pete Radovich, who also has Croatian roots.

    John Malkovich has recently received Croatian citizenship. His paternal great-grandparents emigrated to the United States from the town of Ozalj, near Karlovac.

    Published in Croatia

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