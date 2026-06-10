10-06-2026

Animafest Zagreb 2026 Kicks Off

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    World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2026 opening World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2026 opening source: www.animafest.hr

    ZAGREB: Eight long animated films, including Slovak Dukla by Gejza Dezorz, and 37 short animated films are competing in the main competitions of the World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb, running 8 – 13 June 2026.

    The festival is also organising the Student Film Competition (38 films), the Croatian Film Competition (19 films), the Films for Children and Youth Competition (32 films), as well as sidebar programmes World Panorama, Themed: Music in Animation, Masters of Animation, Focus on Slovenia, and Special Programmes.

    The rich industry segment includes the 13th edition of the Symposium for Contemporary Animation Studies Animafest Scanner XIII; the first leg of the project development and pitching lab Rise & Shine, organised by Animafest Zagreb, Animateka IAFF, and CEE Animation;  AFN EDU, organised by the Animation Festival Network which has Animafest Zagreb as coordinator and also includes Anifilm International Festival of Animated Films (Czech Republic), Fest Anča International Animation Festival (Slovakia), Animest International Animation Film Festival (Romania) and Animateka International Animated Film Festival (Slovenia); the first edition of Animation x Gamedev Lab Zagreb, produced by Animafest Zagreb, in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr); as well as masterclasses, lectures and talks, and book presentations.

    Grand Competition – Long Animated Films:

    Dandelion’s Odyssey / Planètes (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Momoko Seto

    Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)
    Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière

    Decorado (Spain, Portugal)
    Directed by Alberto Vázquez

    Dukla (Slovakia)
    Directed by Gejza Dezorz
    Produced by DPOH, Slovak Motion Picture, Studio Dolina, The Dezorz Puppet Theatre
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Light Pillar / Han ye deng zhu (China)
    Directed by Zao Xu

    Matamortes (Brazil)
    Directed by Thiago Martins de Melo

    Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)
    Directed by Goro Taniguchi

    Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)
    Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya

    Published in Croatia

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