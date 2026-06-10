Animafest Zagreb 2026 Kicks Off

ZAGREB: Eight long animated films, including Slovak Dukla by Gejza Dezorz, and 37 short animated films are competing in the main competitions of the World Festival of Animated Film - Animafest Zagreb , running 8 – 13 June 2026.

The festival is also organising the Student Film Competition (38 films), the Croatian Film Competition (19 films), the Films for Children and Youth Competition (32 films), as well as sidebar programmes World Panorama, Themed: Music in Animation, Masters of Animation, Focus on Slovenia, and Special Programmes.

The rich industry segment includes the 13th edition of the Symposium for Contemporary Animation Studies Animafest Scanner XIII; the first leg of the project development and pitching lab Rise & Shine, organised by Animafest Zagreb, Animateka IAFF, and CEE Animation; AFN EDU, organised by the Animation Festival Network which has Animafest Zagreb as coordinator and also includes Anifilm International Festival of Animated Films (Czech Republic), Fest Anča International Animation Festival (Slovakia), Animest International Animation Film Festival (Romania) and Animateka International Animated Film Festival (Slovenia); the first edition of Animation x Gamedev Lab Zagreb, produced by Animafest Zagreb, in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr); as well as masterclasses, lectures and talks, and book presentations.

Grand Competition – Long Animated Films:

Dandelion’s Odyssey / Planètes (France, Belgium)

Directed by Momoko Seto

Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)

Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Decorado (Spain, Portugal)

Directed by Alberto Vázquez

Dukla (Slovakia)

Directed by Gejza Dezorz

Produced by DPOH, Slovak Motion Picture, Studio Dolina, The Dezorz Puppet Theatre

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Light Pillar / Han ye deng zhu (China)

Directed by Zao Xu

Matamortes (Brazil)

Directed by Thiago Martins de Melo

Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)

Directed by Goro Taniguchi

Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)

Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya