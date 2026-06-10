Animafest Zagreb 2026 Kicks Off

The festival is also organising the Student Film Competition (38 films), the Croatian Film Competition (19 films), the Films for Children and Youth Competition (32 films), as well as sidebar programmes World Panorama, Themed: Music in Animation, Masters of Animation, Focus on Slovenia, and Special Programmes.
The rich industry segment includes the 13th edition of the Symposium for Contemporary Animation Studies Animafest Scanner XIII; the first leg of the project development and pitching lab Rise & Shine, organised by Animafest Zagreb, Animateka IAFF, and CEE Animation; AFN EDU, organised by the Animation Festival Network which has Animafest Zagreb as coordinator and also includes Anifilm International Festival of Animated Films (Czech Republic), Fest Anča International Animation Festival (Slovakia), Animest International Animation Film Festival (Romania) and Animateka International Animated Film Festival (Slovenia); the first edition of Animation x Gamedev Lab Zagreb, produced by Animafest Zagreb, in collaboration with CEE Animation Workshop and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr); as well as masterclasses, lectures and talks, and book presentations.
Grand Competition – Long Animated Films:
Dandelion’s Odyssey / Planètes (France, Belgium)
Directed by Momoko Seto
Death Does Not Exist / La mort n’existe pas (Canada, France)
Directed by Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Decorado (Spain, Portugal)
Directed by Alberto Vázquez
Dukla (Slovakia)
Directed by Gejza Dezorz
Produced by DPOH, Slovak Motion Picture, Studio Dolina, The Dezorz Puppet Theatre
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Light Pillar / Han ye deng zhu (China)
Directed by Zao Xu
Matamortes (Brazil)
Directed by Thiago Martins de Melo
Samurai Ballerina – L’étoile de Paris en fleur (Japan)
Directed by Goro Taniguchi
Son of a Bitch / O filho da puta (Brazil)
Directed by Erica Maradona, Otto Guerra, Sávio Leite, Tania Anaya