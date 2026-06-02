02-06-2026

Lineup Announced for Pula Film Festival 2026

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    The Second Diary of Pauline P. by Neven Hitrec The Second Diary of Pauline P. by Neven Hitrec credit: Jaka produkcija (Croatia)

    PULA: The Pula Film Festival has announced the official programme and novelties for its 73rd edition, which will be held 9 - 16 July 2026.

    Small Things / Male stvari by Zvonimir Jurić will have its world premiere in the Croatian Films programme, while most of the other films selected for the main programme will have their Croatian premieres at the festival.

    The slogan of this edition is “The Universe within Us”.

    The Public Institution Pula Film Festival has a new director, Vlatka Kolarović. Danijel Pek and Mario Kozina are keeping the positions of artistic director and the festival’s curator, respectively.

    More than 600 guests are expected at the festival, as well as over 1,400 accredited participants, including for the PulaPro industry segment.

    Croatian Films in the Main Programme:

    The Crystal Planet / Kristalni planet (Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Arsen Anton Ostojić
    Produced by Filmosaurus Rex Ltd., Alkay Animation Prague s.r.o. 
    Coproduced by BFilm s.r.o. 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual FundEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Croatian Radio Television, the Czech Television, Next Generation EU/Creative Vouchers MKČR, in partnership with Sola Media, GmbH

    Small Things / Male stvari (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Zvonimir Jurić
    Produced by Kinorama 
    Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, Atalanta
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center SerbiaViba Film, Creative Europe MEDIA, HRT 

    Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)
    Directed by Mate Ugrin
    Produced by Kadromat
    Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

    God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana  Jušić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by NightswimmicroFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRTRe-Act

    The Second Diary of Paulina P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)
    Directed by Neven Hitrec
    Produced by Jaka produkcija 
    Coproduced by Invida, Living PicturesBaboon Production 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)
    Directed by Marina Andree Škop, Vanda Raýmanová
    Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif
    Coproduced by Senca StudioAir ProductionsThis and That Productions247HUBSpotlight ProductionSlovak Television and RadioRadiotelevizija Slovenija
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio, and others

    Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor  Jelinović
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Ivona Juka 
    Produced by 4film
    Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKACaretta Films, DEPO Production
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

    The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia), Documentary
    Directed by Srđan Kovačević

    The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Šeregi
    Produced by Eclectica 
    Coproduced by Viktorija film 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, HRT

    Women, Loonies and a Few Good Gays / Žene, luđaci i malo dobrih pedera (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Salaj
    Produced by Plavi mjesec 
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre 

    Croatian Minority Coproductions in the Main Programme:

    Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Croatia, Italia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Marko Naberšnik 
    Produced by Perfo Production
    Coproduced by Biberche, Black Cat Production, Kinorama, Protos Film, Quasar
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentrePro plusFS Viba FilmFilm Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

    3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Miroslav Terzić
    Produced by This and That Productions 
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Our Father  / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Goran Stankovic 
    Produced by This and That Productions 
    Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom FilmDream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi FilmCineplanet
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

    Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia), Documentary
    Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

    Desire Lines / Linije želja (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany)
    Directed by Dane Komljen 
    Produced by Dart Film
    Coproduced by Pipser, Serious Film, Mak Film, Marletti, Flaneur Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia , Hubert Bals Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Audio-visual Center of Republika SrpskaSarajevo Canton Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre,  Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, Eurimages

    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan  Đorđević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir  Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic WesternEclecticaContrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Published in Croatia

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