Lineup Announced for Pula Film Festival 2026

The Second Diary of Pauline P. by Neven Hitrec

PULA: The Pula Film Festival has announced the official programme and novelties for its 73rd edition, which will be held 9 - 16 July 2026.

Small Things / Male stvari by Zvonimir Jurić will have its world premiere in the Croatian Films programme, while most of the other films selected for the main programme will have their Croatian premieres at the festival.

The slogan of this edition is “The Universe within Us”.

The Public Institution Pula Film Festival has a new director, Vlatka Kolarović. Danijel Pek and Mario Kozina are keeping the positions of artistic director and the festival’s curator, respectively.

More than 600 guests are expected at the festival, as well as over 1,400 accredited participants, including for the PulaPro industry segment.

Croatian Films in the Main Programme:

The Crystal Planet / Kristalni planet (Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Arsen Anton Ostojić

Produced by Filmosaurus Rex Ltd., Alkay Animation Prague s.r.o.

Coproduced by BFilm s.r.o.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Croatian Radio Television, the Czech Television, Next Generation EU/Creative Vouchers MKČR, in partnership with Sola Media, GmbH

Small Things / Male stvari (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Zvonimir Jurić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, Atalanta

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Viba Film, Creative Europe MEDIA, HRT

Petty Thieves / Sitni lopovi (Croatia, Germany, France)

Directed by Mate Ugrin

Produced by Kadromat

Coproduced by In the Cut, Fünferfilm, Nanslafu films

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, CNC - Aide aux cinémas du monde, Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine, ARTE/Cofinova, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Creative Europe MEDIA

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

The Second Diary of Paulina P. / Drugi dnevnik Pauline P. (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia)

Directed by Neven Hitrec

Produced by Jaka produkcija

Coproduced by Invida, Living Pictures, Baboon Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia

Extraordinary / Glavonja (Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Serbia)

Directed by Marina Andree Škop, Vanda Raýmanová

Produced by PomPom Film, Objectif

Coproduced by Senca Studio, Air Productions, This and That Productions, 247HUB, Spotlight Production, Slovak Television and Radio, Radiotelevizija Slovenija

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Radiotelevision, Creative Europe MEDIA, Viba Film Studio, and others

Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Jelinović

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Baš Čelik

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA

Beautiful Evening, Beautiful Day / Lijep avečer, lijep dan (Croatia, Canada, Poland, Cyprus, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivona Juka

Produced by 4film

Coproduced by Quiet Revolution, ORKA, Caretta Films, DEPO Production

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Adris Foundation, Telefilm Canada, the Ontario Creates programme, the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth through its Cinema Advisory Committee, Sarajevo and Tuzla Canton Film Funds

The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia), Documentary

Directed by Srđan Kovačević

The Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Šeregi

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Viktorija film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe MEDIA, HRT

Women, Loonies and a Few Good Gays / Žene, luđaci i malo dobrih pedera (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Salaj

Produced by Plavi mjesec

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Croatian Minority Coproductions in the Main Programme:

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset (Slovenia, Croatia, Italia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro)

Directed by Marko Naberšnik

Produced by Perfo Production

Coproduced by Biberche, Black Cat Production, Kinorama, Protos Film, Quasar

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Pro plus, FS Viba Film, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Film Commission Friuli Venezia Gulia (FVG), Eurimages

3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)

Directed by Miroslav Terzić

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Goran Stankovic

Produced by This and That Productions

Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia), Documentary

Directed by Filip Grujić, Aleksa Borković

Desire Lines / Linije želja (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany)

Directed by Dane Komljen

Produced by Dart Film

Coproduced by Pipser, Serious Film, Mak Film, Marletti, Flaneur Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia , Hubert Bals Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Audio-visual Center of Republika Srpska, Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, Eurimages

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA