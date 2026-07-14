Svaneti IFF – DALI 2026 Ready to Kick Off in Europe’s Highest Permanently Inhabited Settlement

USHGULI: The upcoming 6th edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival-DALI will focus on works-in-progress, pitching sessions and masterclasses, alongside screenings of new and classic Georgian films. The festival will be held in Ushguli, Georgia, Europe's highest permanently inhabited settlement, from 20 - 27 July 2026.

This year's edition will welcome more than 100 international and local guests, marking the highest attendance in the festival's history.

The Jury for the Work-in-Progress Competition, composed by Khalil Benkirane, Marco Muller, Amir Naderi, and Federic Boyer, will decide on the Creative Georgia Award, while the Pitching Forum Jury, consisting of Edvinas Puksta and Alena Shumakova, will choose the winners of the Creative Georgia Award, and the 1TV Award, respectively.

The programme also includes 15 masterclasses led by internationally acclaimed filmmakers, programmers from A-list film festivals, sales agents, and distinguished Georgian film professionals, as well as open-air screenings in Ushguli (Zhibiani) of children's animation programmes and feature films.

The festival will open with a special screening of classic Georgian short films, celebrating Georgia's cinematic heritage: Pheola (1970) by Baadur Tsuladze, Ball and Field (1961) by Guguli Mgeladze, Serenade (1968) by Kartlos Hotivari, and The Umbrella (1966), The Wedding (1964), and The Musicians (1969) by Mikheil Kobakhidze.

The following films will have open-air screenings with the directors attending: The Runner (1984) and Waiting (1974) by acclaimed Iranian director Amir Naderi, The Children of Popodia (2024) by Georgian director Sofia Babluani, This Is Your Home by Georgian director Giorgi Ovashvili, Sand Storm (2016, Israel) by Elite Zexer, and the Georgian short animated film When the Sea Was Calm (2026) by Mamuka Tkeshelashvili, which will have its national premiere at the festival.

The festival will also present a Georgian Finished Short Films Showcase, attended by programmers from major A-list international film festivals.

The programme will also feature the documentary Facing War (Norway, Belgium) by Tommy Gulliksen, presented by representatives of NATO.

The admission to all events is free of charge.

Founded in 2021 by director Mariam Khatchvani and producer Teimuraz Chkhvimiani, the festival has established itself as one of the leading platforms dedicated to the international promotion and development of Georgian cinema. The main partners of the festival are the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Georgian National Film Center, Creative Georgia, and the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

Pitching Forum Projects:

Kura (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Murad Allahverdi

Produced by Afag Yusifli

Didamangisa (Turkey)

Directed by F. Serkan Acar

Produced by F. Serkan Acar, Berna Akpinar

My Lost Body (Georgia)

Written, directed and produced by Aleksandre Kvatashidze

Silent Law (Georgia)

Directed and produced by Ilia Ebitashvili, Irina Petrikei

Animals (Egypt)

Directed by Morad Mostafa

Produced by Sawsan Yusuf

The Chaos of Silence (Georgia)

Written, directed and produced by Nino Shaburishvili

If Only the Pines Could Speak (Ukraine)

Written and directed by Yelyzaveta Myshkalenko

Produced by Diana Nazaruk

Works-in-Progress:

Transformation Stories from Akbelen Forest (Turkey)

Directed by Selen Çatalyürekli

Produced by Zeyneb Gültekin

Being a Sujuk (Turkey)

Directed by Volkan Durmuş

Produced by Serpil Altın, K. Onur Karakuş

Kalunyo (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iglika Triffonova

Produced by Rossitsa Valkanova

If I See a Rainbow (China)

Directed by Zhao Hao

Produced by Yang Wang

Warm Night, Cold Beer (Kazakhstan)

Directed by Amir Amenov

Produced by Zarina Kissikova

IGI (Georgia)

Directed by Natia Nikolashvili

Produced by Vladimer Katcharava