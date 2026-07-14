CEE Animation Forum Announces 2026 Selection

Divided into four categories: Features (seven), Series and TV Specials (10), Short Films (10) and Student Short Films (six), the 33 projects were selected from more than 160 submissions across Europe. Projects from the region account for around 66% of the lineup: Czech Republic (seven projects), France (seven), Poland (five), Hungary (four) and Bulgaria (three) lead the country representation.
Once again, CEE Animation Forum will provide a major boost to selected projects through international visibility, financing and coproduction opportunities. In addition, projects will compete for prizes worth more than 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards, including placements at leading European training programmes, markets and industry services.
For the first time this year, CEE Animation Forum will host the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, worth 50,000 EUR, in partnership with the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. The Forum will also dedicate an afternoon of the programme to case studies and lectures focused on the format, its creative possibilities and its evolving financing landscape.
"I'm especially proud that series and TV specials form a large part of this year's selection. That choice reflects our conviction: the wealth of high-quality serial storytelling deserves to be seen, financed and defended. It matters all the more at a moment when, in several countries across Central and Eastern Europe, independent journalism and public broadcasting, the institutions that have long given ambitious animation a home, are under real pressure. CEE Animation will keep advocating for the creators who make excellent content for audiences of every age, be they children, teenagers or adults, and for the conditions that allow that work to reach them," explains Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.
Alongside its central event, the Pitching Forum, the programme will feature the Market,One-on-One meetings, panel discussions, and networking events, bringing together creators, producers, broadcasters, distributors, sales agents, investors, film funds and school representatives and other industry professionals from across Europe.
Accreditations for CEE Animation Forum will open in September 2026.
CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, and the Pilsen Region.
CEE Animation Forum 2026 Official Selection:
Features:
Back to Tomioka (France, Poland )
Directed by Francois Marc Baillet
Produced by Foliascope, WJT
Bibopalula. Adventure in the Atlantic (Spain)
Directed by Laura Mahía
Produced by Undodez
Dancing Bears (Poland)
Directed by Anna Błaszczyk
Produced by Animoon
Father´s Letters (France)
Directed by Alexey Evstigneev
Produced by moderato
Lyra & Armin (Luxembourg)
Directed by BLIESBRO
Produced by a_BAHN
Paradise on Earth (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Duda
Produced by Eallin production
The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Gelley
Produced by CUB Animation
Series and TV Specials:
Buddy (Slovenia)
Directed by Nejc Gazvoda, Anja Jager
Produced by Gliser
Chouk and Pop (France), TV Special
Written by Anne Herbauts
Produced by Darjeeling Production
Didi and the Magical Garden (Poland)
Written by Anna Matuszewska
Produced by Filmograf
Finding Home (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Maria Stanisheva
Produced by Animadocs, Iliade et Films
Flo the Seal (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Jarmulski, Anna Blaszczyk
Produced by Animoon
In the Workfield (Romania)
Directed by Toma Alexandru
Produced by CU VANA SRL
Little Big Ones (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucie Štampfestová
Produced by Maurfilm
Lussekatt (France), TV Special
Directed by Roxane Campoy
Produced by Les Films de l'Arlequin
Mould (Czech Republic)
Directed by Philippe Kastner
Produced by BATCH film
Pebbi (Czech Republic)
Directed by Sofiya Horoch
Produced by Pirogy Studios
Short Films:
Cucurbitaceae (Belgium)
Directed by Zoé Borbé
Produced by Camera-etc
Dolphin Kicks (Bulgaria)
Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
Produced by Compote Collective
Family Recipe (France)
Directed by Lou-Anne Gérard
Produced by Frigo Films
Fireflies Get Lost in the Woods (Italy)
Directed by Dario Lauritano
Produced by Panta srl
Half Open Half Pose (Hungary)
Directed by Fábián Balogh
Produced by Boddah
Inner Glow (Lithuania)
Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė
Produced by WHY Films
I Sea (Poland)
Directed by Karolina Specht
Produced by BluBlu Studios
Starving Pig (Croatia)
Directed by Laura Martinović
Produced by Adriatic Animation
The Button (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucie Sunková
Produced by Maurfilm
Trois-Fois-Rien (France)
Directed by Titouan Tillier
Produced by Frigo Films
Student Short Films:
At Least the Weather is Nice (Hungary)
Directed by Petra Lili Szilágyi
Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
Echo of Silence (Germany)
Directed by Anya Ryzhkova
Produced by Bauhaus University Weimar
How to Become a Landlord (Hungary)
Directed by Abigél Dérczy
Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design
Ita Turns 30 (Czech Republic)
Directed by Živa Divjak
Produced by FAMU Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague
Redefining Island (Czech Republic)
Directed by Julie Černá
Produced by Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague (UMPRUM)
Tiramisu (Bulgaria)
Directed by Aleksa Trayanova & Kalina Dimitrova
Produced by New Bulgarian University
Click HERE for the press release.