CEE Animation Forum Announces 2026 Selection

PRAGUE: A total of 33 projects have been selected for the 14th edition of CEE Animation Forum , one of Europe's leading pitching, financing and coproduction events for animation. Taking place in Pilsen, Czech Republic, from 10 – 12 November 2026, the Forum will once again be a key meeting point for the European animation industry.

Divided into four categories: Features (seven), Series and TV Specials (10), Short Films (10) and Student Short Films (six), the 33 projects were selected from more than 160 submissions across Europe. Projects from the region account for around 66% of the lineup: Czech Republic (seven projects), France (seven), Poland (five), Hungary (four) and Bulgaria (three) lead the country representation.

Once again, CEE Animation Forum will provide a major boost to selected projects through international visibility, financing and coproduction opportunities. In addition, projects will compete for prizes worth more than 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards, including placements at leading European training programmes, markets and industry services.

For the first time this year, CEE Animation Forum will host the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, worth 50,000 EUR, in partnership with the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. The Forum will also dedicate an afternoon of the programme to case studies and lectures focused on the format, its creative possibilities and its evolving financing landscape.

"I'm especially proud that series and TV specials form a large part of this year's selection. That choice reflects our conviction: the wealth of high-quality serial storytelling deserves to be seen, financed and defended. It matters all the more at a moment when, in several countries across Central and Eastern Europe, independent journalism and public broadcasting, the institutions that have long given ambitious animation a home, are under real pressure. CEE Animation will keep advocating for the creators who make excellent content for audiences of every age, be they children, teenagers or adults, and for the conditions that allow that work to reach them," explains Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

Alongside its central event, the Pitching Forum, the programme will feature the Market,One-on-One meetings, panel discussions, and networking events, bringing together creators, producers, broadcasters, distributors, sales agents, investors, film funds and school representatives and other industry professionals from across Europe.

Accreditations for CEE Animation Forum will open in September 2026.

CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, and the Pilsen Region.

CEE Animation Forum 2026 Official Selection:

Features:

Back to Tomioka (France, Poland )

Directed by Francois Marc Baillet

Produced by Foliascope, WJT

Bibopalula. Adventure in the Atlantic (Spain)

Directed by Laura Mahía

Produced by Undodez

Dancing Bears (Poland)

Directed by Anna Błaszczyk

Produced by Animoon

Father´s Letters (France)

Directed by Alexey Evstigneev

Produced by moderato

Lyra & Armin (Luxembourg)

Directed by BLIESBRO

Produced by a_BAHN

Paradise on Earth (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Duda

Produced by Eallin production

The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Gelley

Produced by CUB Animation

Series and TV Specials:

Buddy (Slovenia)

Directed by Nejc Gazvoda, Anja Jager

Produced by Gliser

Chouk and Pop (France), TV Special

Written by Anne Herbauts

Produced by Darjeeling Production

Didi and the Magical Garden (Poland)

Written by Anna Matuszewska

Produced by Filmograf

Finding Home (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Maria Stanisheva

Produced by Animadocs, Iliade et Films

Flo the Seal (Poland)

Directed by Mateusz Jarmulski, Anna Blaszczyk

Produced by Animoon

In the Workfield (Romania)

Directed by Toma Alexandru

Produced by CU VANA SRL

Little Big Ones (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucie Štampfestová

Produced by Maurfilm

Lussekatt (France), TV Special

Directed by Roxane Campoy

Produced by Les Films de l'Arlequin

Mould (Czech Republic)

Directed by Philippe Kastner

Produced by BATCH film

Pebbi (Czech Republic)

Directed by Sofiya Horoch

Produced by Pirogy Studios

Short Films:

Cucurbitaceae (Belgium)

Directed by Zoé Borbé

Produced by Camera-etc

Dolphin Kicks (Bulgaria)

Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva

Produced by Compote Collective

Family Recipe (France)

Directed by Lou-Anne Gérard

Produced by Frigo Films

Fireflies Get Lost in the Woods (Italy)

Directed by Dario Lauritano

Produced by Panta srl

Half Open Half Pose (Hungary)

Directed by Fábián Balogh

Produced by Boddah

Inner Glow (Lithuania)

Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė

Produced by WHY Films

I Sea (Poland)

Directed by Karolina Specht

Produced by BluBlu Studios

Starving Pig (Croatia)

Directed by Laura Martinović

Produced by Adriatic Animation

The Button (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucie Sunková

Produced by Maurfilm

Trois-Fois-Rien (France)

Directed by Titouan Tillier

Produced by Frigo Films

Student Short Films:

At Least the Weather is Nice (Hungary)

Directed by Petra Lili Szilágyi

Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Echo of Silence (Germany)

Directed by Anya Ryzhkova

Produced by Bauhaus University Weimar

How to Become a Landlord (Hungary)

Directed by Abigél Dérczy

Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

Ita Turns 30 (Czech Republic)

Directed by Živa Divjak

Produced by FAMU Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague

Redefining Island (Czech Republic)

Directed by Julie Černá

Produced by Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague (UMPRUM)

Tiramisu (Bulgaria)

Directed by Aleksa Trayanova & Kalina Dimitrova

Produced by New Bulgarian University

Click HERE for the press release.