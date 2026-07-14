14-07-2026

CEE Animation Forum Announces 2026 Selection

By

    PRAGUE: A total of 33 projects have been selected for the 14th edition of CEE Animation Forum, one of Europe's leading pitching, financing and coproduction events for animation. Taking place in Pilsen, Czech Republic, from 10 – 12 November 2026, the Forum will once again be a key meeting point for the European animation industry.

    Divided into four categories: Features (seven), Series and TV Specials (10), Short Films (10) and Student Short Films (six), the 33 projects were selected from more than 160 submissions across Europe. Projects from the region account for around 66% of the lineup: Czech Republic (seven projects), France (seven), Poland (five), Hungary (four) and Bulgaria (three) lead the country representation.

    Once again, CEE Animation Forum will provide a major boost to selected projects through international visibility, financing and coproduction opportunities. In addition, projects will compete for prizes worth more than 50,000 EUR in cash and non-monetary awards, including placements at leading European training programmes, markets and industry services. 

    For the first time this year, CEE Animation Forum will host the Council of Europe Series Co-Production Development Award, worth 50,000 EUR, in partnership with the Council of Europe, home of Eurimages. The Forum will also dedicate an afternoon of the programme to case studies and lectures focused on the format, its creative possibilities and its evolving financing landscape. 

    "I'm especially proud that series and TV specials form a large part of this year's selection. That choice reflects our conviction: the wealth of high-quality serial storytelling deserves to be seen, financed and defended. It matters all the more at a moment when, in several countries across Central and Eastern Europe, independent journalism and public broadcasting, the institutions that have long given ambitious animation a home, are under real pressure. CEE Animation will keep advocating for the creators who make excellent content for audiences of every age, be they children, teenagers or adults, and for the conditions that allow that work to reach them," explains Marta Jallageas, Managing Director of the CEE Animation Forum.

    Alongside its central event, the Pitching Forum, the programme will feature the Market,One-on-One meetings, panel discussions, and networking events,  bringing together creators, producers, broadcasters, distributors, sales agents, investors, film funds and school representatives and other industry professionals from across Europe.

    Accreditations for CEE Animation Forum will open in September 2026. 

    CEE Animation Forum is financially supported by Creative Europe MEDIA, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Audiovisual Producers’ Association Czech Republic, the Ministry of Culture Czech Republic, and the Pilsen Region.

    CEE Animation Forum 2026 Official Selection:

    Features:

    Back to Tomioka (France, Poland )
    Directed by Francois Marc Baillet
    Produced by Foliascope, WJT

    Bibopalula. Adventure in the Atlantic (Spain)
    Directed by Laura Mahía
    Produced by Undodez

    Dancing Bears (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Błaszczyk
    Produced by Animoon

    Father´s Letters (France)
    Directed by Alexey Evstigneev
    Produced by moderato

    Lyra & Armin (Luxembourg)
    Directed by BLIESBRO
    Produced by a_BAHN

    Paradise on Earth (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Duda
    Produced by Eallin production

    The Ghost of the Riverbend (Hungary)
    Directed by Bálint Gelley
    Produced by CUB Animation

    Series and TV Specials:

    Buddy (Slovenia)
    Directed by Nejc Gazvoda, Anja Jager
    Produced by Gliser

    Chouk and Pop (France), TV Special
    Written by Anne Herbauts
    Produced by Darjeeling Production

    Didi and the Magical Garden (Poland)
    Written by Anna Matuszewska
    Produced by Filmograf

    Finding Home (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Maria Stanisheva
    Produced by Animadocs, Iliade et Films

    Flo the Seal (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Jarmulski, Anna Blaszczyk
    Produced by Animoon

    In the Workfield (Romania)
    Directed by Toma Alexandru
    Produced by CU VANA SRL

    Little Big Ones (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucie Štampfestová
    Produced by Maurfilm

    Lussekatt (France), TV Special
    Directed by Roxane Campoy
    Produced by Les Films de l'Arlequin

    Mould (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Philippe Kastner
    Produced by BATCH film

    Pebbi (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Sofiya Horoch
    Produced by Pirogy Studios

    Short Films:

    Cucurbitaceae (Belgium)
    Directed by Zoé Borbé
    Produced by Camera-etc

    Dolphin Kicks (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Iva Tokmakchieva
    Produced by Compote Collective

    Family Recipe (France)
    Directed by Lou-Anne Gérard
    Produced by Frigo Films

    Fireflies Get Lost in the Woods (Italy)
    Directed by Dario Lauritano
    Produced by Panta srl

    Half Open Half Pose (Hungary)
    Directed by Fábián Balogh
    Produced by Boddah

    Inner Glow (Lithuania)
    Directed by Emilija Juzeliūnaitė
    Produced by WHY Films

    I Sea (Poland)
    Directed by Karolina Specht
    Produced by BluBlu Studios

    Starving Pig (Croatia)
    Directed by Laura Martinović
    Produced by Adriatic Animation

    The Button (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucie Sunková
    Produced by Maurfilm

    Trois-Fois-Rien (France)
    Directed by Titouan Tillier
    Produced by Frigo Films

    Student Short Films:

    At Least the Weather is Nice (Hungary)
    Directed by Petra Lili Szilágyi
    Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

    Echo of Silence (Germany)
    Directed by Anya Ryzhkova
    Produced by Bauhaus University Weimar

    How to Become a Landlord (Hungary)
    Directed by Abigél Dérczy
    Produced by MOME Anim - Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design

    Ita Turns 30 (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Živa Divjak
    Produced by FAMU Film and TV School of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague

    Redefining Island (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Julie Černá
    Produced by Academy of Arts, Architecture and Design in Prague (UMPRUM)

    Tiramisu (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Aleksa Trayanova & Kalina Dimitrova
    Produced by New Bulgarian University

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at KVIFF 2026: Prize Winners