OBITUARY: Croatian Producer Matea Milić

ZAGREB: Croatian producer Matea Milić passed away at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with illness.

Matea Milić graduated in Art History and Slovak Language from the Faculty of Philosophy in Zagreb, joined the Hulahop production house in 2012, and in 2015 she became the producer of the World Animated Film Festival – Animafest Zagreb.

She was also the project manager of Rise & Shine, a pitching laboratory for the development of animated projects by young authors, and the coordinator of the international animation festival network Animation Festival Network (AFN) since its founding in 2020.

As a member of the Croatian Producers Association, she represented the association at CEE Animation, and participated in numerous international selection committees and festival juries with her work, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.