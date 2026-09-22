Winners of 2026 Split Film Festival

SPLIT: Japanese film Chihiro by Satoshi Natori won the Grand Prix in the Feature Film Competition of the 31 st Split Film Festival . The Short Film Competition was won by the Croatian film Leave This Room Buried directed by Iva Kraljević.

In the Media Art Competition, the Grand Prix went to Austrian/German Tourist directed by Angela Bedeković and Matthias Grunsky.

This year, the festival screened 59 films from 27 countries across feature, short, and media art competitions.

Beyond the international Feature, Short, and Media Art competitions, the 2026 programme included dedicated showcases for emerging directors, experimental perspectives, new visual technologies, and non-urban narratives.

Special guests included Mexican director Carlos Reygadas, who held a masterclass and received the Festival’s Special Prize, as well as Austin Lynch, son of David Lynch, who presented his film City Child.

The 31st Split Film Festival (International Festival of New Film) ran 11 – 18 September 2026.

Founded in 1996, Split Film Festival is Croatia's oldest international film and media festival.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Grand Prix:

Chihiro / Akemi (Japan)

Directed by Satoshi Natori

Honorable Mention:

100 Sunset (Canada, Tibet)

Directed by Kunsang Kyirong

Short Film Competition:

Grand Prix:

Leave This Room Buried / Ostavite ovu sobu zakopanu (Croatia)

Directed by Iva Kraljević

Honorable Mentions:

Kleptomania (China)

Directed by Jingkai Qu

Every Epoch Dreams the Next (Austria)

Directed by Johannes Gierlinger

Media Art Competition:

Grand Prix:

Tourist (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Angela Bedeković and Matthias Grunsky

Honorable Mention:

Assembly Line (China)

Directed by Huang Jianming

Special Festival Award – “Ivan Martinac” Award (for promotion and development of experimental/authorial film language):

The Bay / Zaljev (Croatia)

Directed by Paula Skelin

Festival’s Special Award:

Director Carlos Reygadas (Mexico)