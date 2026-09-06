FNE Oscar Watch 2027: Croatia Selects God Will Not Help as Oscar Candidate

ZAGREB: God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia) by Hana Jušić has been selected by the Filmmakers’ Association of Croatia as Croatia’s candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

God Will Not Help is a historical drama set in an isolated shepherd community on the Dinara Mountains at the beginning of the 20th century. The story centers on Teresa, a Chilean woman who comes to the community claiming to be the widow of an elder's brother, who died in a Chilean mine.

Alongside Manuela Martelli, a renowned Chilean actress and director, the film also stars Ana Marija Veselčić, Filip Đurić, Mauro Ercegović Gracin, Nikša Butijer, Tina Orlandini, Ivan Skoko, Bogdan Farcaș, and Vinko Kraljević.

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći was produced by Kinorama, and coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, and ERT S.A. It was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut Français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, and RE-ACT.

The film had its world premiere at the 78th Locarno International Film Festival, where Manuela Martelli and Ana Marija Veselčić were awarded the Leopard for Best Actress in the Main Competition. At the Sarajevo Film Festival, the film won the Special Award for Promoting Gender Equality. The film was also awarded at festivals in Thessaloniki, Sofia, Cologne, Busan, Luxembourg, and Vancouver among others.

In Croatia, at the 73rd Pula Film Festival, the film was awarded the Golden Arena for Best Cinematography (Jana Plećaš), and the Golden Arena for Best Music, (Stavros Evangelou, Iris Asimakopoulou, Vasilis Chontos). Ana Marija Veselčić also won the Breza Award for Best Debutante for her role as Milena.

A few weeks ago, the Filmmakers’ Association of Croatia selected God Will Not Help as the Croatian candidate for the Goya Award of the Spanish Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in the category of Best European Film.