Netflix Buys First Cypriot Feature Film Find Me Falling

NICOSIA: Find Me Falling (aka The Islander) by South African-Cypriot writer, director and producer Stelana Kliris will be the first ever Cypriot feature film to screen worldwide on Netflix, where it will be released on 19 July 2024, on the same day as the Cypriot theatrical release.

The film stars Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Lea Maleni, Aggeliki Filippidou, Athina Roditou and Clarence Smith.

After a failed comeback album, rock star John Allman escapes to a dreamy Mediterranean island, only to discover that his new cliffside home has an unfortunate notoriety that attracts unwanted visitors and an old flame.

“Find Me Falling is a feel-good romantic comedy that goes beyond the genre’s formula to look at themes like life, death and legacy. It is also a love letter to Cyprus, as the island’s locations, food and music are captured so vibrantly on screen. With a cast led by Emmy and Grammy-award winning actor/singer Harry Connick Jr., this was an unprecedented production for our country. We couldn’t be happier that it has found a home with Netflix, where audiences all over the world will be able to enjoy it!”, Stelana Kliris told FNE.

Jupiter Peak Productions (USA) and Meraki Films (Cyprus) produced the film in partnership with Das Films (USA) with the support of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture (455,500 EUR), as well as the cash rebate scheme from the Cyprus Film Commission (664,711 EUR). The rest of the funding came through private equity from Jupiter Peak Productions (USA).

The producers of the film are Steve Shapiro, Keith Arnold and Stelana Kliris.

The film was shot in May - June 2022 over a period of six weeks (30 shooting days) in Cyprus, specifically in Peyia and Nicosia.

Los Angeles-based The Exchange is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producers:

Jupiter Peak Productions (USA)

Meraki Films (Cyprus)

Credits:

Director: Stelana Kliris

Screenwriter: Stelana Kliris

DoP: Stephan Metzner

Editor: Emilios Avraam

Production designer: Lydia Mandridou

Costume designer: Jo Katsaras

Composer: Carlos José Alvarez

Sound design & mix: Christos Kyriacoullis, Costas Varibopiotis

Location sound: Christos Kyriacoullis

Colour grading: Ilya Ivanov, Panicos Petrides

Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Tony Demetriou, Lea Maleni, Aggeliki Filippidou, Athina Roditou, Clarence Smith