Vilnius Emerges as Interesting Location for International Productions

VILNIUS: In March 2025, Vilnius hosted film crews from Estonia, Sweden, Ukraine, the USA and Lithuania, who were engaged in a total of 11 filming projects. These encompassed a variety of productions, including feature films, a television series, and international advertisements.

The projects included two domestic films, two foreign feature films, a major Sci-Fi series, four commercials (targeting both Lithuanian and international audiences), as well as two student productions, according to the Vilnius Film Office. The full list of titles has not been revealed.

"In March 2025, the filming took place in more than 50 different locations across the city. It’s exciting to see that, this time, not only the Old Town but also other districts (Naujamiestis, Smalinė, Žirmūnai, Kairėnai), as well as Vilnius’ natural landscapes, forest trails, and beaches were getting attention. We are grateful to the city's residents for their patience and understanding during filming. Foreign filmmakers greatly appreciate this and eagerly return to Vilnius to bring their creative visions to life. This attracts direct foreign investment and increases the city's visibility," said Vilnius Film Office director Jūratė Pazikaitė.

The largest production in Vilnius so far in 2025 is Star City, created by Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, and starring Rhys Ifans and Anna Maxwell Martin. The series produced by Sony Pictures Television for Apple TV+ started shooting in February 2025 in Vilnius and its neighboring regions, assembling a crew of more than 130 industry experts (predominantly from Lithuania), along with the assistance of an additional 40 personnel.

The production services for Star City were provided by Baltic Film Services, while Baltic Locations supervised the management of filming sites. Both companies possess significant expertise gained from their involvement in other prominent productions filmed in Lithuania, including HBO's Chernobyl and Catherine the Great, BBC's War and Peace, and Netflix's Stranger Things.