PRODUCTION: Emilios Avraam in Postproduction with Cypriot Feature Film Smaragda

NICOSIA: Cypriot director/writer Emilios Avraam is currently in postproduction with his debut feature Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump / Smaragda (Σμαράγδα), which is supported by the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture .

With environmental sensitivities, failed relationships and a stagnant career, middle-aged Smaragda contemplates her legacy. She becomes a children's entertainer at a tourist resort and embraces social media, facing both fame and backlash, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

The film stars Niovi Charalambous, Eleni Sidera, Fivos Papacostas, Paris Erotokritou and Patrick Myles.

“Emilios Avraam's debut feature is an existential female-driven drama that inspires a breath of fresh air through its amazing protagonist, visuals and direction. At the same time it tackles issues like ageism, patriarchy and the pressure to conform to societal norms. It is presented through the eyes of a male writer/director, whose sensitive and emotional writing/directing gives another dimension to the character of Smaragda. Emilios and I have worked together in the past on several projects, always with mutual respect, trust and friendship. Smaragda is the result of a successful and flawless collaboration”, producer Tonia Mishiali told FNE.

Tonia Mishiali of Bark Like a Cat Films is producing the film with the support of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture (450,000 EUR) and Creative Europe MEDIA (45,000 EUR).

The rest of the budget was covered with in-kind investments, services and deferrals from the director, producer and heads of departments.

The total budget is 782,700 EUR.

The project was developed at coco-connecting cottbus, Dot.on.the.Map Industry Days, TorinoFilmLab and First Films First.

The shooting took place entirely in Cyprus (Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Protaras) from 18 October to 12 November 2023.

Smaragda - I Got Thick Skin and I Can't Jump is scheduled to be completed in the autumn of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bark Like a Cat Films (Cyprus)

Tonia Mishiali: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Emilios Avraam

Screenwriter: Emilios Avraam

DoP: Yorgos Rahmatoulin

Editor: Emilios Avraam

Production designer: Christy Polydorou

Costume designer: Marios Messios

Composer: George Solonos

Sound design & mix: Christos Kyriacoullis, Costas Varibopiotis

Location sound: Stavros Terlikas

Colour grading: Panicos Petrides

Cast: Niovi Charalambous, Eleni Sidera, Fivos Papacostas, Paris Erotokritou, Patrick Myles, Dante the dog