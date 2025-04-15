Alexandre Astierin in Postproduction with Kaamelott – Part Two, Shot in Malta

VALLETTA: Following the theatrical triumph of Kaamelott - Part One in 2021, French director Alexandre Astier shot the French/Belgian sequel Kaamelott - Part Two in Malta in October 2024. The production serviced by DO Productions Malta was supported by Malta Commission through the Screen Malta 40% cash rebate.

King Arthur attempts to reunite his former companions to repel the invading Saxons. But past grudges and conflicting egos threaten the cohesion of his allies. The time has come for the fallen sovereign to regain his throne and fulfill his destiny.

The main cast consists of Alexandre Astier, Franck Pitiot, Jean-Christophe Hembert, Anne Girouard, Thomas Cousseau, Joëlle Sevilla and Lionnel Astier.

"When we met Alexandre and his team during the scout, he was very specific in finding the Three Fountain Village from the 5th century in the Mediterranean. We searched all over Malta and Gozo for the ancient village location, all options not being right. The last day of the director’s location scout, before they left for France, I pulled my team together and said: ‘We must find the Three Fountain village before they leave’. An hour later my location manager, George called me and said: ‘We have it, but it’s almost impossible to reach by car’. When we arrived on the location of Imgibbah, on a hidden hill, overlooking a crystal blue bay, we knew this was it! With good planning, and alternative transportation methods, we managed to build our village on the hill, and film there. The result was spectacular", Andre Loggenberg of DO Productions Malta told FNE.

After preproduction and construction of sets from July to the end of September, the film was shot in Malta by DoP Jean-Marie Dreujou in October 2024 for a period of 15 days. A total of 113 local crew were engaged in the production in Malta, including 13 trainees mentored on the film.

The film was also shot in France and Iceland.

Kaamelott –Part Two is produced by Regular Production (France) and coproduced by Superbe Films (France) and Beside Productions (Belgium). The producers are Agathe Sofer and Alexandre Astier.

The theatrical release is set for 22 October 2025.