10-10-2024

International Film Festival of Cyprus 2024 Ready to Start

    International Film Festival of Cyprus 2024 Ready to Start credit: International Film Festival of Cyprus

    LIMASSOL: Fifteen short films made by Cypriot directors have been selected for the National Competition of the 14th International Film Festival of Cyprus, which will take place in Limassol from 12 to 18 October 2024.

    The national films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination. 

    Alongside the national and international short film competitions, the festival includes numerous sidebar events such as the screening of the short film Daphne by Tonia Mishiali, followed by a discussion about cinema and psychotherapy in the new programme Cinematherapy, as well as screenings of films grouped under the titles Fatherhood, Contemporary Mirrors, and This Uncanny Freak Show.

    The third edition of an intensive five-day short film development writing workshop will be taken place from 14 to 18 October. The workshop is aimed at guiding eight directors and/or screenwriters from Cyprus, Israel, Greece and Lebanon in the making of a short film.

    The International Film Festival of Cyprus is co-organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre.

    National Competition Programme:

    20 Euros
    Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

    74
    Directed by Charalambos Margaritis

    DILEMMA
    Directed by Paris Christophi

    Pakistani
    Directed by Christos Zeniou

    Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man
    Directed by Marios Mettis

    In Our Millions
    Directed by Meli Vasiloudes Bayada, Ally Lloyd, Esme Haddrill Selman

    Pink Moon
    Directed by Meray Diner

    Please, Remember
    Directed by Panagiotis Christou

    Rebranded
    Directed by Yiannis Georgiades

    Requiem in Salt
    Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou

    Sofra
    Directed by Uygar Erdim

    TAXI
    Directed by Constantinos Nikiforou

    The Saddest Lines
    Directed by Bugra Ozverel

    ugly people
    Directed by Antonis Christ

    Underground
    Directed by Yiannis Christoforou

