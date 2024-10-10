International Film Festival of Cyprus 2024 Ready to Start

The national films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.
Alongside the national and international short film competitions, the festival includes numerous sidebar events such as the screening of the short film Daphne by Tonia Mishiali, followed by a discussion about cinema and psychotherapy in the new programme Cinematherapy, as well as screenings of films grouped under the titles Fatherhood, Contemporary Mirrors, and This Uncanny Freak Show.
The third edition of an intensive five-day short film development writing workshop will be taken place from 14 to 18 October. The workshop is aimed at guiding eight directors and/or screenwriters from Cyprus, Israel, Greece and Lebanon in the making of a short film.
The International Film Festival of Cyprus is co-organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre.
National Competition Programme:
Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit
Directed by Charalambos Margaritis
DILEMMA
Directed by Paris Christophi
Pakistani
Directed by Christos Zeniou
Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man
Directed by Marios Mettis
In Our Millions
Directed by Meli Vasiloudes Bayada, Ally Lloyd, Esme Haddrill Selman
Pink Moon
Directed by Meray Diner
Please, Remember
Directed by Panagiotis Christou
Rebranded
Directed by Yiannis Georgiades
Requiem in Salt
Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou
Sofra
Directed by Uygar Erdim
TAXI
Directed by Constantinos Nikiforou
The Saddest Lines
Directed by Bugra Ozverel
ugly people
Directed by Antonis Christ
Underground
Directed by Yiannis Christoforou