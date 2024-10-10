International Film Festival of Cyprus 2024 Ready to Start

LIMASSOL: Fifteen short films made by Cypriot directors have been selected for the National Competition of the 14th International Film Festival of Cyprus , which will take place in Limassol from 12 to 18 October 2024.

The national films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

Alongside the national and international short film competitions, the festival includes numerous sidebar events such as the screening of the short film Daphne by Tonia Mishiali, followed by a discussion about cinema and psychotherapy in the new programme Cinematherapy, as well as screenings of films grouped under the titles Fatherhood, Contemporary Mirrors, and This Uncanny Freak Show.

The third edition of an intensive five-day short film development writing workshop will be taken place from 14 to 18 October. The workshop is aimed at guiding eight directors and/or screenwriters from Cyprus, Israel, Greece and Lebanon in the making of a short film.

The International Film Festival of Cyprus is co-organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre.

National Competition Programme:

20 Euros

Directed by Alexander Machlouzarides-Shalit

74

Directed by Charalambos Margaritis

DILEMMA

Directed by Paris Christophi

Pakistani

Directed by Christos Zeniou

Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man

Directed by Marios Mettis

In Our Millions

Directed by Meli Vasiloudes Bayada, Ally Lloyd, Esme Haddrill Selman

Pink Moon

Directed by Meray Diner

Please, Remember

Directed by Panagiotis Christou

Rebranded

Directed by Yiannis Georgiades

Requiem in Salt

Directed by Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou

Sofra

Directed by Uygar Erdim

TAXI

Directed by Constantinos Nikiforou

The Saddest Lines

Directed by Bugra Ozverel

ugly people

Directed by Antonis Christ

Underground

Directed by Yiannis Christoforou