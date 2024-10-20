Winners of 2024 International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

LIMASSOL: Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man by Marios Mettis received the First Prize in the National Competition section of the 14th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus , which was held in Limassol from 12 to 18 October 2024. The International Competition was won by Dreams like Paper Boats (Haiti) directed by Samuel Suffren.

Fifteen short films made by Cypriot directors were in the National Competition, and competed both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

The third edition of an intensive five-day short film development writing workshop took place from 14 to 18 October 2024. The workshop was aimed at guiding eight directors and/or screenwriters from Cyprus, Israel, Greece and Lebanon in the making of a short film.

The International Film Festival of Cyprus is co-organised by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and the Rialto Theatre.

WINNERS:

National Competition Section:

First Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:

Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man (Cyprus)

Directed by Marios Mettis

Second Prize:

Pink Moon (UK)

Directed by Meray Diner

Best Performance Award:

Marios Ioannou in Tsikitigklon, the Fairy and the Man

Award for Best Director “Dinos Katsouridis”:

Sylvia Nicolaides, Nicolas Iordanou for Requiem in Salt (Japan, Cyprus)

Best Cinematography:

Christos Zeniou for Pakistani (Greece)

Directed by Christos Zeniou

Honourable Distinction:

Underground (Greece)

Directed by Yiannis Christoforou

Nomination for European Film Academy Awards 2025 in the Short Film Category:

looking she said I forget (the Netherlands, Switzerland)

Directed by Naomi Pacifique

International Competition Section:

First Prize for Best Short Film:

Dreams like Paper Boats (Haiti)

Directed by Samuel Suffren

Second Prize for Best Short Film:

Pena’s Special Hauling (Finland)

Directed by Anssi Kassitoni

Best Director:

Moara Passoni for My Mother Is a Cow (Brazil)

Best Documentary:

White Cloud (Belgium)

Directed by Emmanuel Van der Auwera

Honourable Distinctions:

A Beautiful Excuse for a Deadly Sin (Bahrain)

Directed by Hashim Sharaf

A Summer’s End Poem (China, Malaysia, Switzerland)

Directed by Lam Can-zhao

My Father (Iran, Czech Republic)

Directed by Pegan Ahangarani

Best Film in the “Amaze Me” Music Film Category:

Jump Cut (Canada)

Directed by Winston Hacking