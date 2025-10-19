19-10-2025

Winners of 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

    Winners of 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus credit: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (Fb)

    LIMASSOL: Blue Heart (France, Haiti) directed by Samuel Frantz Suffren won the First Prize for Best Short Film in the International Competition of the 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC), held 11 – 17 October 2025 at the Rialto Theatre, in Limassol. The award for Best Cypriot Short Film in the National Competition went to Prelude to a Supernova by Christos Artemiou, alongside the "Dinos Katsouridis" Directing Award, and Best Acting (for Naria Athanasopoulou).

    As usual, the Cypriot entries competed for both the International and National Awards, while also contending for the nomination in the European Film Academy’s short film category.

    As part of the special screening programme “Cyprus: Once Now”, six documentaries were presented out of competition, exploring the relationship of contemporary Cypriots with tradition, social change, and the evolving world around them.

    The festival was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition Section:

    First Prize for Best Short Film:
    Blue Heart (France, Haiti)
    Directed by Samuel Frantz Suffren

    Second Prize for Best Short Film:
    God is Shy (France)
    Directed by Jocelyn Charles

    Best Director Award:
    Simon Schneckenburger for Skin on Skin (Germany)

    Best Documentary Award:
    Man Number 4 (UK)
    Directed by Miranda Pennell

    Eastern Mediterranean Award for Best Film:
    Noi (Greece)
    Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

    Nomination for the European Short Film Award - Prix Vimeo:
    Noi (Greece)
    Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

    National Competition Section:

    First Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
    Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christos Artemiou

    "Dinos Katsouridis" Directing Award:
    Christos Artemiou for Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)

    Second Prize for Best Cypriot Film:
    The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Cyprus)
    Directed by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert and Alexia Achilleos

    Best Cinematography:
    Fern Silva for Overnight Coup (Cyprus)
    Directed by Marina Xenofontos

    Best Acting Award (ex-aequo):

    Naria Athanasopoulou in Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christos Artemiou

    Spyros Stavrinidis in The Visit (Cyprus)
    Directed by Louis Patsias

    Honorable Distinctions:

    Adoption is an Option (Cyprus)
    Directed by Christina Tryfonos

    Half an Orange (Cyprus)
    Directed by Lucia Chatzigiannis

    The Weaver (Cyprus)
    Directed by Giorgos Tsagaris

