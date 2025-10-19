Winners of 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

LIMASSOL: Blue Heart (France, Haiti) directed by Samuel Frantz Suffren won the First Prize for Best Short Film in the International Competition of the 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ), held 11 – 17 October 2025 at the Rialto Theatre , in Limassol. The award for Best Cypriot Short Film in the National Competition went to Prelude to a Supernova by Christos Artemiou, alongside the "Dinos Katsouridis" Directing Award, and Best Acting (for Naria Athanasopoulou).

As usual, the Cypriot entries competed for both the International and National Awards, while also contending for the nomination in the European Film Academy’s short film category.

As part of the special screening programme “Cyprus: Once Now”, six documentaries were presented out of competition, exploring the relationship of contemporary Cypriots with tradition, social change, and the evolving world around them.

The festival was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition Section:

First Prize for Best Short Film:

Blue Heart (France, Haiti)

Directed by Samuel Frantz Suffren

Second Prize for Best Short Film:

God is Shy (France)

Directed by Jocelyn Charles

Best Director Award:

Simon Schneckenburger for Skin on Skin (Germany)

Best Documentary Award:

Man Number 4 (UK)

Directed by Miranda Pennell

Eastern Mediterranean Award for Best Film:

Noi (Greece)

Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

Nomination for the European Short Film Award - Prix Vimeo:

Noi (Greece)

Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

National Competition Section:

First Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:

Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

"Dinos Katsouridis" Directing Award:

Christos Artemiou for Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)

Second Prize for Best Cypriot Film:

The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Cyprus)

Directed by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert and Alexia Achilleos

Best Cinematography:

Fern Silva for Overnight Coup (Cyprus)

Directed by Marina Xenofontos

Best Acting Award (ex-aequo):

Naria Athanasopoulou in Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

Spyros Stavrinidis in The Visit (Cyprus)

Directed by Louis Patsias

Honorable Distinctions:

Adoption is an Option (Cyprus)

Directed by Christina Tryfonos

Half an Orange (Cyprus)

Directed by Lucia Chatzigiannis

The Weaver (Cyprus)

Directed by Giorgos Tsagaris