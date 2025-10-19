Winners of 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus

As usual, the Cypriot entries competed for both the International and National Awards, while also contending for the nomination in the European Film Academy’s short film category.
As part of the special screening programme “Cyprus: Once Now”, six documentaries were presented out of competition, exploring the relationship of contemporary Cypriots with tradition, social change, and the evolving world around them.
The festival was organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition Section:
First Prize for Best Short Film:
Blue Heart (France, Haiti)
Directed by Samuel Frantz Suffren
Second Prize for Best Short Film:
God is Shy (France)
Directed by Jocelyn Charles
Best Director Award:
Simon Schneckenburger for Skin on Skin (Germany)
Best Documentary Award:
Man Number 4 (UK)
Directed by Miranda Pennell
Eastern Mediterranean Award for Best Film:
Noi (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
Nomination for the European Short Film Award - Prix Vimeo:
Noi (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
National Competition Section:
First Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Artemiou
"Dinos Katsouridis" Directing Award:
Christos Artemiou for Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
Second Prize for Best Cypriot Film:
The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Cyprus)
Directed by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert and Alexia Achilleos
Best Cinematography:
Fern Silva for Overnight Coup (Cyprus)
Directed by Marina Xenofontos
Best Acting Award (ex-aequo):
Naria Athanasopoulou in Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Artemiou
Spyros Stavrinidis in The Visit (Cyprus)
Directed by Louis Patsias
Honorable Distinctions:
Adoption is an Option (Cyprus)
Directed by Christina Tryfonos
Half an Orange (Cyprus)
Directed by Lucia Chatzigiannis
The Weaver (Cyprus)
Directed by Giorgos Tsagaris