The 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus Announces National Competition Lineup

LIMASSOL: Seventeen titles have been selected for the National Competition section of the 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus ( ISFFC ), which will be held 11 – 17 October 2025 at the Rialto Theatre , in Limassol.

The films (fiction films, documentaries, animated and experimental films) were chosen from 43 submissions.

Remaining steadfast in its commitment to supporting local talents, the ISFFC offers filmmakers and their films a platform to meet a broad audience, compete for major awards, and open doors to international coproductions and distribution opportunities.

As usual, the Cypriot entries compete for both the International and National Awards, while also contending for the nomination in the European Film Academy’s short film category.

As part of the special screening programme “Cyprus: Once Now”, six documentaries will be presented out of competition, exploring the relationship of contemporary Cypriots with tradition, social change, and the evolving world around them.

The festival is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.

National Competition Lineup:

The Fight (Cyprus)

Directed by Antony Petrou

Half an Orange (Cyprus)

Directed by Loukia Hadjiyianni

NIKH (or The Impossible Hope of Trying) (Cyprus)

Directed by Savvas Stavrou

Potpourri (Cyprus)

Directed by Paul Iacovou

Lout (Cyprus)

Directed by Christina Georgiou

Nikos’ Long Walk (Cyprus)

Directed by Andreas Sheittanis

The Visit (Cyprus)

Directed by Louis Patsias

The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Cyprus)

Directed by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert, Alexia Achilleos

Iconoclast (Cyprus)

Directed by Aris Stefani

Adoption Is an Option (Cyprus)

Directed by Christina Tryphonos

Echo of Time (Cyprus)

Directed by Marios Kleanthous

We Were Never Perfect (Cyprus)

Directed by Alexandra Matheou

The Weaver (Cyprus)

Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris

Τhe 15 Oranges are Coming (Cyprus)

Directed by Constantinos Kiprianidis

Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)

Directed by Christos Artemiou

Yellow: A Quantum Tale (Cyprus)

Directed by Rahme Veziroğlu

Overnight Coup (Cyprus)

Directed by Marina Xenofontos