The 15th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus Announces National Competition Lineup

The films (fiction films, documentaries, animated and experimental films) were chosen from 43 submissions.
Remaining steadfast in its commitment to supporting local talents, the ISFFC offers filmmakers and their films a platform to meet a broad audience, compete for major awards, and open doors to international coproductions and distribution opportunities.
As usual, the Cypriot entries compete for both the International and National Awards, while also contending for the nomination in the European Film Academy’s short film category.
As part of the special screening programme “Cyprus: Once Now”, six documentaries will be presented out of competition, exploring the relationship of contemporary Cypriots with tradition, social change, and the evolving world around them.
The festival is organised by the Deputy Ministry of Culture – Department of Contemporary Culture and Rialto Theatre, in collaboration with the Limassol Municipality.
National Competition Lineup:
The Fight (Cyprus)
Directed by Antony Petrou
Half an Orange (Cyprus)
Directed by Loukia Hadjiyianni
NIKH (or The Impossible Hope of Trying) (Cyprus)
Directed by Savvas Stavrou
Potpourri (Cyprus)
Directed by Paul Iacovou
Lout (Cyprus)
Directed by Christina Georgiou
Nikos’ Long Walk (Cyprus)
Directed by Andreas Sheittanis
The Visit (Cyprus)
Directed by Louis Patsias
The Archive of Grigoris Antoniou (Cyprus)
Directed by Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert, Alexia Achilleos
Iconoclast (Cyprus)
Directed by Aris Stefani
Adoption Is an Option (Cyprus)
Directed by Christina Tryphonos
Echo of Time (Cyprus)
Directed by Marios Kleanthous
We Were Never Perfect (Cyprus)
Directed by Alexandra Matheou
The Weaver (Cyprus)
Directed by Yiorgos Tsangaris
Τhe 15 Oranges are Coming (Cyprus)
Directed by Constantinos Kiprianidis
Prelude to a Supernova (Cyprus)
Directed by Christos Artemiou
Yellow: A Quantum Tale (Cyprus)
Directed by Rahme Veziroğlu
Overnight Coup (Cyprus)
Directed by Marina Xenofontos